Golfbet Recap: Taylor Pendrith capitalizes on late blunder to take THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson title

The drama was especially heightened over the final three holes of the tournament. Pendrith was in the lead at 22-under. Trailing by one, Kohles birdied No. 16 to tie and then again at the 17th to take a one shot lead heading into the final hole – two shots better than Noren, who was in the group ahead. Kohles’ tee shot on the 18th found the rough but he drew a perfect lie. He blistered a 3-wood to the right of the pin, just off the green, into some semi-thick rough. He had less than 30 feet remaining to get up and down and capture his first TOUR victory.