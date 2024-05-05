Golfbet Recap: Taylor Pendrith capitalizes on late blunder to take THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson title
3 Min Read
Written by Brady Kannon @lasvegasgolfer
One man gathers what another man spills.
Taylor Pendrith is a winner on the PGA TOUR for the first time in his career, capturing THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch with a birdie on the 72nd hole and a winning score of 23-under.
For 34-year-old Ben Kohles, last year's Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year, it was the one that got away. After not having made a bogey all day on Sunday, and making birdie at both Nos. 16 and 17 to grab the solo lead, Kohles bogeyed the par-5 18th hole, the easiest hole on the golf course. It handed the victory to Pendrith, +9000 pre-tournament at BetMGM Sportsbook. It looked like Kohles was going to take us back to what we saw at the beginning of the 2024 season as he was priced pre-tournament at +40000.
Owning a one-shot lead after 54 holes, Pendrith began Sunday's final round paired with Kohles and Jake Knapp. He was +200 to get the victory. One shot back, Knapp was listed at +250 and two back, Kohles went off at +1200. Pendrith opened the day with a birdie and immediately went to -110 to win.
Knapp had really dropped out of the conversation by the halfway point, but Alex Noren was making some noise. After a birdie at the 17th, Noren, also in search of his first-ever PGA TOUR victory, was just one shot off the lead. He would likely need eagle at the par-5 18th to at least force a playoff. Noren missed a 4-footer for birdie and settled for third place after shooting a 6-under par 65 on Sunday.
In our weekly column, the Prop Farm, Senior Data Analyst at BetMGM Drew O'Dell pointed out that Knapp was the third biggest liability for the sportsbook this week. Kohles accounted for just 0.1% of the ticket count while Pendrith was responsible for 1.1% of the outright winner handle.
Taylor Pendrith’s news conference after winning THE CJ CUP
The drama was especially heightened over the final three holes of the tournament. Pendrith was in the lead at 22-under. Trailing by one, Kohles birdied No. 16 to tie and then again at the 17th to take a one shot lead heading into the final hole – two shots better than Noren, who was in the group ahead. Kohles’ tee shot on the 18th found the rough but he drew a perfect lie. He blistered a 3-wood to the right of the pin, just off the green, into some semi-thick rough. He had less than 30 feet remaining to get up and down and capture his first TOUR victory.
The pressure of trying to get that first win showed up when he chunked his pitch and then had to chip onto the green, again from the rough with his feet struggling to remain stable, in a greenside bunker. Pendrith reached the green in two and two-putted for birdie after Kohles' 5-foot par putt stayed left of the cup.
Results from Golfbet Expert Picks:
- Will Gray: Tom Kim (+2800) T52
- Ben Everill: Stephan Jaeger (+2800) T20
- Chris Breece: Si Woo Kim (+1600) T13
- Matt DelVecchio: Mark Hubbard (+5500) T52
- Rob Bolton: Tom Hoge (+3300) T41
- Mike Glasscott: Alex Noren (+1800) 3rd
It was a tough blow for bettors that were holding a ticket on Kohles – or those that had bet YES on Will There Be a Playoff. I had near-misses from the Prop Farm article with Noren, Byeong Hun An and Adam Schenk, but cashed each for a top-20 finish. We swept our tournament matchups of Noren over Jordan Spieth, Noren over Tom Kim and Schenk over Tom Hoge.
Next week, the TOUR heads to North Carolina for a Signature Event at Quail Hollow Club, the Wells Fargo Championship – and then it is on to Valhalla Golf Club for the season's second major, the PGA Championship. Pendrith earns himself a spot in next week's Signature Event, but noticeably missing from next week's field is the soon-to-be father and world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler.
The man who has finished runner-up to Scheffler twice already this season and third once, Wyndham Clark, is the Wells Fargo defending champion. Maybe Scheffler’s absence will help Clark finally gets over the hump and return to the top spot on the leaderboard next Sunday.
Rob Bolton results from Sleeper Picks and Golfbet Insider:
- Keith Mitchell Top 10 finish (+375) T20
- Aaron Rai Top English (+160) T4
- Daniel Berger Top 40 (+300) T13
- Taiga Semikawa Top 40 (+225) T9
- Thomas Detry, Keith Mitchell and Adam Schenk to make the cut (+190)
- Aaron Baddeley Top 40 (+200) T41
- Rafael Campos Top 40 (+333) T9
- Nico Echavarria Top South American (+300) T24
- Nate Lashley Top 40 (+175) MC
- Henrik Norlander Top 40 (+230) 64th
- Kevin Tway Top 40 (+170) T9
- S.H. Kim to win (+10000) T4
- Thomas Detry Top 5 (+700) MC
- Peter Kuest Top 10 (+650) MC
- Doug Ghim Top 20 (+275) MC
- Nico Echavarria Top 40 (+225) T24
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.