2H AGO

Points and payouts: Taylor Pendrith earns spot in Signature Events, PGA Championship with THE CJ CUP win

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    It’s why you always play until the whistle blows.

    Taylor Pendrith prevailed at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson by one stroke on Sunday for his breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR. He was the 54-hole leader but he wasn’t the 71-hole leader, and he didn’t require a playoff after posting 23-under 261.

    The 32-year-old from Canada had trailed by one as he stepped onto the tee box at the par-5 18th hole at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. A tidy birdie (4) at the last allowed him to slingshot past Ben Kohles, who closed with a bogey (6). All holes count the same, but the timing of that trade sets up Pendrith for lifetime membership, so its relative value is the greatest.

    Pendrith was +10000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. Kohles also was chasing his first TOUR title as he was +30000 to emerge as the champion. While great things are expected of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour points leader, Kohles’ photo opportunity on this stage is postponed at least another week.

    In addition to 500 FedExCup points and $1.71 million, Pendrith will swap out his previous commitment at the Myrtle Beach Classic for a spot in the Wells Fargo Championship. He’s now also exempt into the last two Signature Events and the PGA Championship this season. Exemptions in the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship and the Masters also are promised.

    Alex Noren finished alone in third. At +2200, the Swede was fourth-shortest to win.

    Jordan Spieth and Si Woo Kim shared the lowest odds at +1600. Spieth missed the cut, while Kim landed in a seven-way tie for 13th place.

    The defending champion, Jason Day, was third-shortest at +2000. He finished T59 among the 66 who made the cut.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Taylor Pendrith (+10000)261/ -23500.000$1,710,000.00
    2Ben Kohles (+30000)262/ -22300.000$1,035,500.00
    3Alex Noren (+2200)263/ -21190.000$655,500.00
    T4Byeong Hun An (+2800)264/ -20108.750$380,000.00
    T4S.H. Kim (+10000)264/ -20108.750$380,000.00
    T4Aaron Rai (+5500)264/ -20108.750$380,000.00
    T4Matt Wallace (+12500)264/ -20108.750$380,000.00
    8Jake Knapp (+10000)265/ -1985.000$296,875.00
    T9Rafael Campos (+30000)266/ -1872.500$249,375.00
    T9Troy Merritt (+25000)266/ -1872.500$249,375.00
    T9Taiga Semikawa (+25000)266/ -18n/a (non-member)$249,375.00
    T9Kevin Tway (+12500)266/ -1872.500$249,375.00
    T13Daniel Berger (+10000)267/ -1753.143$165,232.14
    T13Ben Griffin (+6600)267/ -1753.143$165,232.14
    T13Ryo Hisatsune (+12500)267/ -1753.143$165,232.14
    T13Si Woo Kim (+1600)267/ -1753.143$165,232.14
    T13Kelly Kraft (+25000)267/ -1753.143$165,232.14
    T13Adam Schenk (+4000)267/ -1753.143$165,232.14
    T13Alex Smalley (+12500)267/ -1753.143$165,232.14
    T20Austin Cook (+40000)268/ -1642.000$112,100.00
    T20Stephan Jaeger (+2800)268/ -1642.000$112,100.00
    T20Zach Johnson (+25000)268/ -1642.000$112,100.00
    T20Keith Mitchell (+4000)268/ -1642.000$112,100.00
    T24Jorge Campillo (+20000)269/ -1533.250$77,425.00
    T24Nico Echavarria (+20000)269/ -1533.250$77,425.00
    T24Chris Gotterup (+20000)269/ -1533.250$77,425.00
    T24Patton Kizzire (+20000)269/ -1533.250$77,425.00
    T24Min Woo Lee (+2800)269/ -1533.250$77,425.00
    T24Justin Lower (+9000)269/ -1533.250$77,425.00
    T30Kevin Chappell (+40000)270/ -1421.455$52,293.18
    T30Kevin Dougherty (+25000)270/ -1421.455$52,293.18
    T30Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+30000)270/ -1421.455$52,293.18
    T30Nick Dunlap (+15000)270/ -1421.455$52,293.18
    T30Luke List (+6600)270/ -1421.455$52,293.18
    T30Max McGreevy (+25000)270/ -14n/a (non-member)$52,293.18
    T30Andrew Novak (+10000)270/ -1421.455$52,293.18
    T30Davis Riley (+15000)270/ -1421.455$52,293.18
    T30Adam Scott (+2500)270/ -1421.455$52,293.18
    T30Dylan Wu (+15000)270/ -1421.455$52,293.18
    T30Carson Young (+20000)270/ -1421.455$52,293.18
    T41Aaron Baddeley (+20000)271/ -1312.214$33,725.00
    T41Tom Hoge (+3300)271/ -1312.214$33,725.00
    T41Mackenzie Hughes (+4500)271/ -1312.214$33,725.00
    T41Sung Kang (+50000)271/ -1312.214$33,725.00
    T41Ryan McCormick (+50000)271/ -1312.214$33,725.00
    T41Maverick McNealy (+5500)271/ -1312.214$33,725.00
    T41Vince Whaley (+20000)271/ -1312.214$33,725.00
    T48Martin Laird (+17500)272/ -128.750$24,985.00
    T48Ben Martin (+12500)272/ -128.750$24,985.00
    T48David Skinns (+17500)272/ -128.750$24,985.00
    T48Brandt Snedeker (+75000)272/ -128.750$24,985.00
    T52Tyson Alexander (+30000)274/ -106.257$22,406.43
    T52Hayden Buckley (+50000)274/ -106.257$22,406.43
    T52Harrison Endycott (+30000)274/ -106.257$22,406.43
    T52Beau Hossler (+6600)274/ -106.257$22,406.43
    T52Mark Hubbard (+5500)274/ -106.257$22,406.43
    T52Tom Kim (+2800)274/ -106.257$22,406.43
    T52Scott Piercy (+35000)274/ -106.257$22,406.43
    T59Jason Day (+2000)275/ -95.000$21,375.00
    T59K.H. Lee (+5000)275/ -95.000$21,375.00
    T59S.Y. Noh (+12500)275/ -95.000$21,375.00
    T62Joel Dahmen (+15000)276/ -84.500$20,900.00
    T62Sam Stevens (+8000)276/ -84.500$20,900.00
    64Henrik Norlander (+25000)277/ -74.200$20,615.00
    65Kris Kim - a (+75000)278/ -6n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    66Tom Whitney (+40000)283/ -13.800$20,425.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

