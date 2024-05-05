Points and payouts: Taylor Pendrith earns spot in Signature Events, PGA Championship with THE CJ CUP win
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
It’s why you always play until the whistle blows.
Taylor Pendrith prevailed at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson by one stroke on Sunday for his breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR. He was the 54-hole leader but he wasn’t the 71-hole leader, and he didn’t require a playoff after posting 23-under 261.
The 32-year-old from Canada had trailed by one as he stepped onto the tee box at the par-5 18th hole at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. A tidy birdie (4) at the last allowed him to slingshot past Ben Kohles, who closed with a bogey (6). All holes count the same, but the timing of that trade sets up Pendrith for lifetime membership, so its relative value is the greatest.
Pendrith was +10000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. Kohles also was chasing his first TOUR title as he was +30000 to emerge as the champion. While great things are expected of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour points leader, Kohles’ photo opportunity on this stage is postponed at least another week.
In addition to 500 FedExCup points and $1.71 million, Pendrith will swap out his previous commitment at the Myrtle Beach Classic for a spot in the Wells Fargo Championship. He’s now also exempt into the last two Signature Events and the PGA Championship this season. Exemptions in the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship and the Masters also are promised.
Alex Noren finished alone in third. At +2200, the Swede was fourth-shortest to win.
Jordan Spieth and Si Woo Kim shared the lowest odds at +1600. Spieth missed the cut, while Kim landed in a seven-way tie for 13th place.
The defending champion, Jason Day, was third-shortest at +2000. He finished T59 among the 66 who made the cut.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Taylor Pendrith (+10000)
|261/ -23
|500.000
|$1,710,000.00
|2
|Ben Kohles (+30000)
|262/ -22
|300.000
|$1,035,500.00
|3
|Alex Noren (+2200)
|263/ -21
|190.000
|$655,500.00
|T4
|Byeong Hun An (+2800)
|264/ -20
|108.750
|$380,000.00
|T4
|S.H. Kim (+10000)
|264/ -20
|108.750
|$380,000.00
|T4
|Aaron Rai (+5500)
|264/ -20
|108.750
|$380,000.00
|T4
|Matt Wallace (+12500)
|264/ -20
|108.750
|$380,000.00
|8
|Jake Knapp (+10000)
|265/ -19
|85.000
|$296,875.00
|T9
|Rafael Campos (+30000)
|266/ -18
|72.500
|$249,375.00
|T9
|Troy Merritt (+25000)
|266/ -18
|72.500
|$249,375.00
|T9
|Taiga Semikawa (+25000)
|266/ -18
|n/a (non-member)
|$249,375.00
|T9
|Kevin Tway (+12500)
|266/ -18
|72.500
|$249,375.00
|T13
|Daniel Berger (+10000)
|267/ -17
|53.143
|$165,232.14
|T13
|Ben Griffin (+6600)
|267/ -17
|53.143
|$165,232.14
|T13
|Ryo Hisatsune (+12500)
|267/ -17
|53.143
|$165,232.14
|T13
|Si Woo Kim (+1600)
|267/ -17
|53.143
|$165,232.14
|T13
|Kelly Kraft (+25000)
|267/ -17
|53.143
|$165,232.14
|T13
|Adam Schenk (+4000)
|267/ -17
|53.143
|$165,232.14
|T13
|Alex Smalley (+12500)
|267/ -17
|53.143
|$165,232.14
|T20
|Austin Cook (+40000)
|268/ -16
|42.000
|$112,100.00
|T20
|Stephan Jaeger (+2800)
|268/ -16
|42.000
|$112,100.00
|T20
|Zach Johnson (+25000)
|268/ -16
|42.000
|$112,100.00
|T20
|Keith Mitchell (+4000)
|268/ -16
|42.000
|$112,100.00
|T24
|Jorge Campillo (+20000)
|269/ -15
|33.250
|$77,425.00
|T24
|Nico Echavarria (+20000)
|269/ -15
|33.250
|$77,425.00
|T24
|Chris Gotterup (+20000)
|269/ -15
|33.250
|$77,425.00
|T24
|Patton Kizzire (+20000)
|269/ -15
|33.250
|$77,425.00
|T24
|Min Woo Lee (+2800)
|269/ -15
|33.250
|$77,425.00
|T24
|Justin Lower (+9000)
|269/ -15
|33.250
|$77,425.00
|T30
|Kevin Chappell (+40000)
|270/ -14
|21.455
|$52,293.18
|T30
|Kevin Dougherty (+25000)
|270/ -14
|21.455
|$52,293.18
|T30
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+30000)
|270/ -14
|21.455
|$52,293.18
|T30
|Nick Dunlap (+15000)
|270/ -14
|21.455
|$52,293.18
|T30
|Luke List (+6600)
|270/ -14
|21.455
|$52,293.18
|T30
|Max McGreevy (+25000)
|270/ -14
|n/a (non-member)
|$52,293.18
|T30
|Andrew Novak (+10000)
|270/ -14
|21.455
|$52,293.18
|T30
|Davis Riley (+15000)
|270/ -14
|21.455
|$52,293.18
|T30
|Adam Scott (+2500)
|270/ -14
|21.455
|$52,293.18
|T30
|Dylan Wu (+15000)
|270/ -14
|21.455
|$52,293.18
|T30
|Carson Young (+20000)
|270/ -14
|21.455
|$52,293.18
|T41
|Aaron Baddeley (+20000)
|271/ -13
|12.214
|$33,725.00
|T41
|Tom Hoge (+3300)
|271/ -13
|12.214
|$33,725.00
|T41
|Mackenzie Hughes (+4500)
|271/ -13
|12.214
|$33,725.00
|T41
|Sung Kang (+50000)
|271/ -13
|12.214
|$33,725.00
|T41
|Ryan McCormick (+50000)
|271/ -13
|12.214
|$33,725.00
|T41
|Maverick McNealy (+5500)
|271/ -13
|12.214
|$33,725.00
|T41
|Vince Whaley (+20000)
|271/ -13
|12.214
|$33,725.00
|T48
|Martin Laird (+17500)
|272/ -12
|8.750
|$24,985.00
|T48
|Ben Martin (+12500)
|272/ -12
|8.750
|$24,985.00
|T48
|David Skinns (+17500)
|272/ -12
|8.750
|$24,985.00
|T48
|Brandt Snedeker (+75000)
|272/ -12
|8.750
|$24,985.00
|T52
|Tyson Alexander (+30000)
|274/ -10
|6.257
|$22,406.43
|T52
|Hayden Buckley (+50000)
|274/ -10
|6.257
|$22,406.43
|T52
|Harrison Endycott (+30000)
|274/ -10
|6.257
|$22,406.43
|T52
|Beau Hossler (+6600)
|274/ -10
|6.257
|$22,406.43
|T52
|Mark Hubbard (+5500)
|274/ -10
|6.257
|$22,406.43
|T52
|Tom Kim (+2800)
|274/ -10
|6.257
|$22,406.43
|T52
|Scott Piercy (+35000)
|274/ -10
|6.257
|$22,406.43
|T59
|Jason Day (+2000)
|275/ -9
|5.000
|$21,375.00
|T59
|K.H. Lee (+5000)
|275/ -9
|5.000
|$21,375.00
|T59
|S.Y. Noh (+12500)
|275/ -9
|5.000
|$21,375.00
|T62
|Joel Dahmen (+15000)
|276/ -8
|4.500
|$20,900.00
|T62
|Sam Stevens (+8000)
|276/ -8
|4.500
|$20,900.00
|64
|Henrik Norlander (+25000)
|277/ -7
|4.200
|$20,615.00
|65
|Kris Kim - a (+75000)
|278/ -6
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|66
|Tom Whitney (+40000)
|283/ -1
|3.800
|$20,425.00
