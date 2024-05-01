Bolton: Embrace weather variable for this week’s Lone Star shootout

Erik Barnes … Will Zalatoris is a headliner among the comeback stories in 2024, but Barnes deserves similar attention. Now almost 13 full months post-reconstructive surgery on the MPFL in his left knee, he’s 87th in the FedExCup with a playoff loss at the Puerto Rico Open punctuating six paydays in nine starts. Has eight starts on a medical extension to collect 46.563 FedExCup points. (He’s closest to his goal among all golfers on medicals.) That would require no worse than a solo 19th-place finish (worth 47 points) at TPC Craig Ranch where he’s making his debut. Because he’s already cleared the threshold for conditional status, he’s eligible for the Playoffs even if he falls short of the target on the medical, but fulfilling the medical would promote him from the graduate reshuffle category to the Major Medical category. It also would grant him the opportunity to tee it up in every open without sweating the cutline for entry on conditional status.