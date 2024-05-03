Scottie Scheffler to miss Wells Fargo Championship
Awaiting birth of his first child, FedExCup leader hasn’t played since RBC Heritage win
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The resumption of Scottie Scheffler’s record run will need to wait at least another week. Scheffler is not in the field for next week’s Wells Fargo Championship, which was released at 5 p.m. ET on Friday.
The Wells Fargo Championship, the sixth Signature Event of the season, begins Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Scheffler has four victories and a runner-up in his past five PGA TOUR starts. That stretch has given him a commanding lead in both the FedExCup and Official World Golf Ranking. It also has occurred while he and his wife Meredith await the birth of their first child.
The PGA Championship will be played at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, the week after the Wells Fargo. If Scheffler does play the PGA, it will come after three weeks at home. He has not competed since his victory at the RBC Heritage, which concluded April 22. That win made him the first player since Bernhard Langer in 1985 to win the Masters and RBC Heritage in back-to-back weeks.
Scheffler preceded those two victories with a five-shot victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and a historic performance at THE PLAYERS, where he successfully defended his title by shooting a final-round 64. Scheffler is the first player to win back-to-back PLAYERS Championships.
He also joined Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win multiple Masters and PLAYERS, and became the fourth-youngest player to win multiple Masters, behind only Woods, Nicklaus and Seve Ballesteros. Scheffler also won the Masters in 2022.
Only two players have won the year’s first two majors since Nicklaus in 1972: Woods (2002) and Jordan Spieth (2015). While it is assumed Scheffler will play the PGA Championship, his status is not known because of uncertainty around his baby’s due date.
Golfweek’s Adam Schupak reported earlier this week that Scheffler’s parents said the baby has not yet arrived, but Scottie has not publicly shared the due date. Scheffler said at the Masters that he had plans in place to fly home immediately from Augusta National if Meredith, who was home in Dallas, did go into labor. That did not happen, and now the wait is on to see whether Scheffler’s Grand Slam quest can continue.