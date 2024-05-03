Scottie Scheffler to miss Wells Fargo Championship

Golfweek’s Adam Schupak reported earlier this week that Scheffler’s parents said the baby has not yet arrived, but Scottie has not publicly shared the due date. Scheffler said at the Masters that he had plans in place to fly home immediately from Augusta National if Meredith, who was home in Dallas, did go into labor. That did not happen, and now the wait is on to see whether Scheffler’s Grand Slam quest can continue.

