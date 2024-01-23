Golfbet Insider: Farmers Insurance Open

For live betting, consider your short list of outrights to target among those who get off to a hot start in the first round on the much more challenging South Course. (The 78 who start on the South will play the North in the second round, and vice versa, so there’s leverage to be exploited. Houses know this, of course, so you should as well.) While rain in advance of the tournament should yield lower scores than usual, the South was the most difficult course among all non-majors in two of the last three seasons. It also hosted the 2021 U.S. Open for which, to no one’s surprise, it averaged more than one stroke higher than it did for the Farmers a few months prior.