After two surgeries, Tyler McCumber returns from two-year hiatus at Sony Open in Hawaii

McCumber, the son of 10-time TOUR winner Mark McCumber, first stepped away with a pre-tournament WD at the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, as a nagging shoulder issue grew more troublesome. He tried various strength-building approaches like PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injections, but things weren’t progressing as intended. He went under the knife on July 1, 2022, undergoing left shoulder surgery for a posterior labral tear. “They can only do so much without the invasion of surgery,” he said Thursday. After attempting to ramp up for a return, he had a second surgery last summer – for a posterior labral tear in his left hip. The expected return time was a year, but he made it back in six months.