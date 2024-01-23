Expert Picks: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the Farmers Insurance Open in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Harris English (+4500) – I’m not sold that this is the week when the chalk shows up. So I’ll go down the board a bit with English, a former runner-up who also finished T3 at the 2021 U.S. Open and started the new year with a pair of top-15 finishes.
- Top 10: Tony Finau (+275)– Finau has been outside the top 25 just once in this event, with top-10s in five of the last seven years. He has the power to handle the South Course.
- Longshot: Gary Woodland (+12500) – Speaking of guys that can handle the South Course. Woodland had a run of four straight top-20s here from 2016-19 and is worth a flyer in his second start since returning from brain surgery.
- Head-to-Head (H2H): Keegan Bradley (+100) over Min Woo Lee – Siding with experience here, as Lee could face a learning curve in his Torrey debut. Bradley nearly won the Sony last time out and boasts last year’s runner-up among three top-5 finishes here since 2017.
BEN EVERILL (Senior Writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Jason Day (+2500) – He’s a two-time winner and Torrey specialist. Knows the grind better than most and is adept at Total Driving and Bogey Avoidance.
- Top 10: Tony Finau (+275) – Has been trending towards winning at Torrey for years but since Day is in the field Top-10 will have to do.
- Longshot: Luke List (+6600) – He’s already proven he can win here.
- H2H: Sahith Theegala (-105) over Eric Cole
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Harris English +4500 – I’m leaning on our Golfbet key stat of “Experience at Torrey Pines matters”. Eight of the last nine winners here had at least six starts at Torrey Pines. English finished 3rd at the U.S. Open when it was played here, lost in a playoff at the 2015 Farmers and finished T8 in 2018. While English has plenty of missed cuts here, they came in the middle of stretches where he was playing poorly. English has gone T14, T10 so far this year….35-under in eight rounds.
- Top 10: Keegan Bradley +300– This could honestly be flipped with my English winner pick and I’d like both. Tons of experience. Second last year, fifth in 2018, T4 in 2017. This year he lost in a playoff at the Sony Open, so he’s also in form.
- Longshot: Scott Stallings +15000– Notice my trend yet? Yes, we are a decade removed from his awesome success here; but I’ll take his win and playoff loss at Torrey Pines, combined with two rounds of 64 and 68 last week.
- H2H: Jason Day (-120) over Tony Finau – By now, I’m sure you’ve heard about the Jason Day love. You don’t need me to continue. Day just gets this place.
MATTHEW DELVECCHIO (Social Content Manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Sungjae Im (+2000) – I’m running it back with Im as my outright. Played pretty well last week and would've snuck into T20 if not for a bad Sunday. He played well enough for me to believe in him and comes here equipped with a T4-T6 here in his last two starts.
- Top 10: Patrick Cantlay (+120) – Honestly I’m a little suprised with plus odds for him this week. Not great course histroy but he’s been a machine lately. Stats fit perfectly for Torrey as well.
- Longshot: Adrian Meronk (+6000) – With no stats available on TOUR, I’m going with my gut and trusting that the DP World Tour No. 2 making his first TOUR start of the season will be a success.
- H2H: Sahith Theegala over Eric Cole (-105) – Theegala has the California ties as we all know is important to look at this week. Cole only logs one start at the Farmers in 2023 where he MC.
Want to see how to set up your PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf lineup? Scroll below.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEGMENT
|Name
|Rank
|Points
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|163
|1,254
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|328
|1,239
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)
|744
|1,212
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|859
|1,204
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|893
|1,206
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|2,170
|1,091
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)
|744
|1,212
SEASON
|Name
|Rank
|Points
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|102
|3,918
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|274
|3,843
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|528
|3,774
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|734
|3,716
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|845
|3,685
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,689
|1,212
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.