Expert Picks: Farmers Insurance Open

Winner: Harris English +4500 – I’m leaning on our Golfbet key stat of “Experience at Torrey Pines matters”. Eight of the last nine winners here had at least six starts at Torrey Pines. English finished 3rd at the U.S. Open when it was played here, lost in a playoff at the 2015 Farmers and finished T8 in 2018. While English has plenty of missed cuts here, they came in the middle of stretches where he was playing poorly. English has gone T14, T10 so far this year….35-under in eight rounds.

Top 10: Keegan Bradley +300 – This could honestly be flipped with my English winner pick and I’d like both. Tons of experience. Second last year, fifth in 2018, T4 in 2017. This year he lost in a playoff at the Sony Open, so he’s also in form.

Longshot: Scott Stallings +15000 – Notice my trend yet? Yes, we are a decade removed from his awesome success here; but I’ll take his win and playoff loss at Torrey Pines, combined with two rounds of 64 and 68 last week.