Nick Dunlap withdraws from Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Nick Dunlap captivated the golf world with a historic victory at The American Express, becoming the first amateur to win on TOUR since 1991.
Now he’ll take some well-earned rest.
Dunlap announced Monday that he will not play this week’s Farmers Insurance Open. The University of Alabama sophomore had previously received a sponsor exemption into the event at Torrey Pines, then became automatically exempt as a tournament winner.
“After a life changing last 24 hours, I’ve decided to withdraw from the Farmers Insurance Open,” Dunlap said in a statement. “I plan to return home to Alabama to be with family, friends and teammates. Thank you to Farmers Insurance and American Express for giving me these opportunities."
Once he turns pro, Dunlap will be exempt on TOUR through 2026. He has yet to determine his timeline for turning pro, he said after winning The American Express on Sunday evening.