Odds Outlook: California connection favored at Torrey Pines

Xander Schauffele (+900 at BetMGM Sportsbook) is already qualified for all the Signature Events and major championships in 2024. Finishing second at the TOUR Championship, his only focus moving forward is returning to the winner’s circle. The summer of 2022 produced his last victory, and the native of San Diego and San Diego State alum will look to break the slide where he grew up. One of the best putters on TOUR, he will look to add his name to the collection of short game wizards who have won this event recently and over the year. Making his ninth start, his best payday was T2, five shots off the winner in 2021.