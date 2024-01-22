Benny & the Bets: After low-scoring shootouts, Farmers Insurance Open one for grinders

Given the above, it won’t surprise you one bit to see me back Jason Day (+2500) as my first outright option. His history at the course is sublime and he’s had his usual warm-up out in the desert before hitting the ground running here. Last season Day was 15th on TOUR in Total Driving, 16th in Bogey Avoidance, 20th on TOUR in Scrambling, 10th on TOUR in 3-Putt Avoidance… I could go on. This week and next at Pebble Beach are the Australian’s bread and butter… or should I say Vegemite.