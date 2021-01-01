Youngest Major Winners (Since 1900)

|19 years, 10 months, 12 days
|
John McDermott
|1911 U.S. Open Championship
|20 years, 4 months, 11 days
|
Francis Ouimet
|1913 U.S. Open Championship
|20 years, 4 months, 18 days
|
Gene Sarazen
|1922 U.S. Open Championship
|20 years, 5 months, 23 days
|
Gene Sarazen
|1922 PGA Championship
|20 years, 7 months, 11 days
|
Tom Creavy
|1931 PGA Championship
|20 years, 11 months, 21 days
|
John McDermott
|1912 U.S. Open Championship
|21 years, 3 months, 14 days
|
Tiger Woods
|1997 Masters Tournament
|21 years, 3 months, 28 days
|
Bobby Jones
|1923 U.S. Open Championship
|21 years, 7 months, 2 days
|
Gene Sarazen
|1923 PGA Championship
|21 years, 7 months, 25 days
|
Willie Anderson
|1901 U.S. Open Championship
|21 years, 8 months
|
Walter Hagen
|1914 U.S. Open Championship
|21 years, 8 months, 16 days
|
Jordan Spieth
|2015 Masters Tournament
|21 years, 10 months, 25 days
|
Jordan Spieth
|2015 U.S. Open
|22 years, 1 month, 15 days
|
Rory McIlroy
|2011 U.S. Open
|22 years, 3 months, 12 days
|
Seve Ballesteros
|1979 The Open Championship