Youngest Major Winners (Since 1900)

Youngest Major Winners (Since 1900)

Age Player Tournament
19 years, 10 months, 12 days John McDermott 1911 U.S. Open Championship
20 years, 4 months, 11 days Francis Ouimet 1913 U.S. Open Championship
20 years, 4 months, 18 days Gene Sarazen 1922 U.S. Open Championship
20 years, 5 months, 23 days Gene Sarazen 1922 PGA Championship
20 years, 7 months, 11 days Tom Creavy 1931 PGA Championship
20 years, 11 months, 21 days John McDermott 1912 U.S. Open Championship
21 years, 3 months, 14 days Tiger Woods 1997 Masters Tournament
21 years, 3 months, 28 days Bobby Jones 1923 U.S. Open Championship
21 years, 7 months, 2 days Gene Sarazen 1923 PGA Championship
21 years, 7 months, 25 days Willie Anderson 1901 U.S. Open Championship
21 years, 8 months Walter Hagen 1914 U.S. Open Championship
21 years, 8 months, 16 days Jordan Spieth 2015 Masters Tournament
21 years, 10 months, 25 days Jordan Spieth 2015 U.S. Open
22 years, 1 month, 15 days Rory McIlroy 2011 U.S. Open
22 years, 3 months, 12 days Seve Ballesteros 1979 The Open Championship