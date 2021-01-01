Youngest Winners (Since 1900)

|18 years, 6 months, 9 days
|
Charles Kocsis
|1931 Michigan Open
|
|19 years, 4 days
|
Harry Cooper
|1923 Galveston Open Championship
|
|19 years, 2 months, 3 days
|
Ralph Guldahl
|1931 Santa Monica Open
|
|19 years, 10 months, 14 days
|
John McDermott
|1911 U.S. Open Championship
|
|19 years, 11 months, 17 days
|
Jordan Spieth
|2013 John Deere Classic
|
|20 years, 5 days
|
Gene Sarazen
|1922 Southern (Spring) Open
|
|20 years, 1 month, 15 days
|
Charles Evans
|1910 Western Open
|Amateur
|20 years, 2 months, 9 days
|
Ralph Guldahl
|1932 Arizona Open
|
|20 years, 2 months, 23 days
|
Matthew Wolff
|2019 3M Open
|
|20 years, 4 months, 12 days
|
Francis Ouimet
|1913 U.S. Open Championship
|Amateur
|20 years, 4 months, 18 days
|
Gene Sarazen
|1922 U.S. Open Championship
|
|20 years, 5 months, 13 days
|
Horton Smith
|1928 Oklahoma City Open
|
|20 years, 5 months, 22 days
|
Gene Sarazen
|1922 PGA Championship
|
|20 years, 6 months, 7 days
|
Tom Creavy
|1931 Northeastern New York
|
|20 years, 6 months, 13 days
|
Raymond Floyd
|1963 St. Petersburg Open Invitational
|
|20 years, 6 months, 28 days
|
Phil Mickelson
|1991 Northern Telecom Open
|Amateur
|20 years, 7 months, 1 day
|
Horton Smith
|1928 Canadian Open
|
|20 years, 7 months, 16 days
|
Tom Creavy
|1931 PGA Championship
|
|20 years, 8 months, 18 days
|
Horton Smith
|1929 Pensacola Open Invitational
|
|20 years, 9 months, 6 days
|
Tiger Woods
|1996 Las Vegas Invitational
|
|20 years, 9 months, 10 days
|
Horton Smith
|1929 Fort Myers Open
|
|20 years, 9 months, 20 days
|
Tiger Woods
|1996 Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic
|
|20 years, 10 months, 1 day
|
Horton Smith
|1929 La Gorce Open
|
|20 years, 10 months, 2 days
|
Albert Murray
|1908 Canadian Open
|
|20 years, 10 months, 5 days
|
Horton Smith
|1929 North & South Open Championship
|
|20 years, 10 months, 8 days
|
Joaquin Niemann
|2020 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier
|
|20 years, 11 months, 21 days
|
John McDermott
|1912 U.S. Open Championship
|
|20 years, 11 months, 24 days
|
Seve Ballesteros
|1978 Greater Greensboro Open
|
|20 years, 11 months, 28 days
|
Rory McIlroy
|2010 Quail Hollow Championship
|