Youngest Winners (Since 1900)

Youngest Winners (Since 1900)

Age Player Tournament Notes
18 years, 6 months, 9 days Charles Kocsis 1931 Michigan Open
19 years, 4 days Harry Cooper 1923 Galveston Open Championship
19 years, 2 months, 3 days Ralph Guldahl 1931 Santa Monica Open
19 years, 10 months, 14 days John McDermott 1911 U.S. Open Championship
19 years, 11 months, 17 days Jordan Spieth 2013 John Deere Classic
20 years, 5 days Gene Sarazen 1922 Southern (Spring) Open
20 years, 1 month, 15 days Charles Evans 1910 Western Open Amateur
20 years, 2 months, 9 days Ralph Guldahl 1932 Arizona Open
20 years, 2 months, 23 days Matthew Wolff 2019 3M Open
20 years, 4 months, 12 days Francis Ouimet 1913 U.S. Open Championship Amateur
20 years, 4 months, 18 days Gene Sarazen 1922 U.S. Open Championship
20 years, 5 months, 13 days Horton Smith 1928 Oklahoma City Open
20 years, 5 months, 22 days Gene Sarazen 1922 PGA Championship
20 years, 6 months, 7 days Tom Creavy 1931 Northeastern New York
20 years, 6 months, 13 days Raymond Floyd 1963 St. Petersburg Open Invitational
20 years, 6 months, 28 days Phil Mickelson 1991 Northern Telecom Open Amateur
20 years, 7 months, 1 day Horton Smith 1928 Canadian Open
20 years, 7 months, 16 days Tom Creavy 1931 PGA Championship
20 years, 8 months, 18 days Horton Smith 1929 Pensacola Open Invitational
20 years, 9 months, 6 days Tiger Woods 1996 Las Vegas Invitational
20 years, 9 months, 10 days Horton Smith 1929 Fort Myers Open
20 years, 9 months, 20 days Tiger Woods 1996 Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic
20 years, 10 months, 1 day Horton Smith 1929 La Gorce Open
20 years, 10 months, 2 days Albert Murray 1908 Canadian Open
20 years, 10 months, 5 days Horton Smith 1929 North & South Open Championship
20 years, 10 months, 8 days Joaquin Niemann 2020 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier
20 years, 11 months, 21 days John McDermott 1912 U.S. Open Championship
20 years, 11 months, 24 days Seve Ballesteros 1978 Greater Greensboro Open
20 years, 11 months, 28 days Rory McIlroy 2010 Quail Hollow Championship