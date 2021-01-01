×
Statistics » All-Time Records » Longest Birdie-Eagle Streak

Longest Birdie-Eagle Streak

Streak Player Tournament Round Course Holes
14 Justin Suh 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 3 TPC Louisiana B-E-B-E-B-E-B-E-E-E-B-B-E-B
9 Bronson Burgoon 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 1 TPC Louisiana B-E-E-E-E-B-E-E-E
9 K.H. Lee 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 3 TPC Louisiana B-E-E-B-E-E-B-B-E
8 Cameron Percy 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 3 TPC Louisiana E-E-E-E-E-E-E-E
8 Charl Schwartzel 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 1 TPC Louisiana B-E-E-B-E-B-B-E
8 Alex Noren 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 3 TPC Louisiana E-E-B-B-B-E-E-B
8 Keith Mitchell 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 1 TPC Louisiana E-B-E-B-B-E-B-E
8 Keith Mitchell 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 3 TPC Louisiana E-E-E-E-B-E-E-E
8 Michael Kim 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 3 TPC Louisiana E-E-B-E-E-E-E-E
8 Jon Rahm 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 1 TPC Louisiana E-E-E-E-E-E-B-E
8 Will Gordon 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 1 TPC Louisiana E-E-E-E-E-E-B-B
8 Ryan Palmer 2015 Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation 2 PGA West (Nicklaus) E-B-B-B-E-B-B-B
8 Briny Baird 2003 FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort 2 Palm GC E-B-B-B-B-B-B-B
8 Billy Mayfair 2001 Buick Open 4 Warwick Hills G&CC B-E-B-B-B-B-B-B
7 Henrik Stenson 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 1 TPC Louisiana E-E-B-E-B-E-E
7 Nick Watney 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 3 TPC Louisiana B-E-E-B-E-E-E
7 Brice Garnett 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 1 TPC Louisiana E-E-E-B-E-B-B
7 Michael Gligic 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 1 TPC Louisiana E-E-E-E-E-E-E
7 Keegan Bradley 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 1 TPC Louisiana E-E-E-B-B-B-E
7 Chris Baker 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 3 TPC Louisiana E-E-E-E-B-E-E
7 Kelly Kraft 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 1 TPC Louisiana E-B-E-E-E-E-E
7 Matt Wallace 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 1 TPC Louisiana E-E-E-E-B-E-B
7 Kramer Hickok 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 1 TPC Louisiana E-B-E-E-B-E-E
7 Sepp Straka 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 3 TPC Louisiana B-E-E-E-B-E-B
7 Wyndham Clark 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 3 TPC Louisiana E-B-E-E-E-E-E
7 Kevin Na 2016 CareerBuilder Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation 3 PGA West (Tournament) B-B-B-B-E-B-B
7 Brandt Snedeker 2007 Buick Invitational 1 Torrey Pines (North) B-B-B-B-E-B-B
7 Davis Love III 2001 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 4 Pebble Beach Golf Links B-E-B-B-B-B-B
7 John Huston 1997 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic 5 Indian Wells CC B-B-B-B-B-B-E
7 Jeff Sluman 1992 Centel Western Open 3 Cog Hill G&CC B-B-B-B-B-B-E
7 Webb Heintzelman 1989 Las Vegas Invitational 3 Spanish Trail G&CC B-B-B-B-B-E-B
7 Al Geiberger 1977 Danny Thomas Memphis Classic 2 Colonial CC (South) B-B-B-B-E-B-B