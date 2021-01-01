×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » All-Time Records » Lowest 9-Hole Score

Lowest 9-Hole Score

Print
Score Player Tournament Course Course Par Front/Back RTP Score
26 Corey Pavin 2006 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee Brown Deer Park GC 34 Front Nine -8
27 Dustin Johnson 2020 THE NORTHERN TRUST TPC Boston 36 Front Nine -9
27 Brandt Snedeker 2018 Wyndham Championship Sedgefield CC 35 Front Nine -8
27 Jim Furyk 2016 Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands 35 Front Nine -8
27 Ryan Palmer 2015 Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation PGA West (Nicklaus) 36 Back Nine -9
27 Sergio Garcia 2014 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational Firestone CC (South) 35 Back Nine -8
27 Paul Casey 2014 HP Byron Nelson Championship TPC Four Seasons Resort 35 Back Nine -8
27 Nick Watney 2011 AT&T National Aronimink GC 35 Back Nine -8
27 Chris Riley 2009 Legends Reno-Tahoe Open Montreux G&CC 36 Front Nine -9
27 Brandt Snedeker 2007 Buick Invitational Torrey Pines (North) 36 Back Nine -9
27 Robert Gamez 2004 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic Indian Wells CC 36 Front Nine -9
27 Billy Mayfair 2001 Buick Open Warwick Hills G&CC 36 Back Nine -9
27 Andy North 1975 B.C. Open En-Joie GC 34 Back Nine -7
27 Mike Souchak 1955 Texas Open Brackenridge Park GC 35 Back Nine -8