Lowest 9-Hole Score

|Score
|Player
|Tournament
|Course
|Course Par
|Front/Back
|RTP Score
|26
|Corey Pavin
|2006 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee
|Brown Deer Park GC
|34
|Front Nine
|-8
|27
|Dustin Johnson
|2020 THE NORTHERN TRUST
|TPC Boston
|36
|Front Nine
|-9
|27
|Brandt Snedeker
|2018 Wyndham Championship
|Sedgefield CC
|35
|Front Nine
|-8
|27
|Jim Furyk
|2016 Travelers Championship
|TPC River Highlands
|35
|Front Nine
|-8
|27
|Ryan Palmer
|2015 Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation
|PGA West (Nicklaus)
|36
|Back Nine
|-9
|27
|Sergio Garcia
|2014 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational
|Firestone CC (South)
|35
|Back Nine
|-8
|27
|Paul Casey
|2014 HP Byron Nelson Championship
|TPC Four Seasons Resort
|35
|Back Nine
|-8
|27
|Nick Watney
|2011 AT&T National
|Aronimink GC
|35
|Back Nine
|-8
|27
|Chris Riley
|2009 Legends Reno-Tahoe Open
|Montreux G&CC
|36
|Front Nine
|-9
|27
|Brandt Snedeker
|2007 Buick Invitational
|Torrey Pines (North)
|36
|Back Nine
|-9
|27
|Robert Gamez
|2004 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic
|Indian Wells CC
|36
|Front Nine
|-9
|27
|Billy Mayfair
|2001 Buick Open
|Warwick Hills G&CC
|36
|Back Nine
|-9
|27
|Andy North
|1975 B.C. Open
|En-Joie GC
|34
|Back Nine
|-7
|27
|Mike Souchak
|1955 Texas Open
|Brackenridge Park GC
|35
|Back Nine
|-8