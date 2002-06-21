×
Tom Kim
Tom Kim

Tom Kim

Korea, Republic of
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
20
Seoul, South Korea
Performance
Joohyung Kim

Tom

6 ft, 0 in

183 cm

--

--

June 21, 2002

20

Seoul, South Korea

2018

$2,922,838

Seoul, South Korea

Exempt status

  • PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2023-24)

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR: 2022

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2021-22 Season

  • Wyndham Championship

International Victories (6)

  • 2019 PGM ADT Championship
  • 2019 Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament
  • 2019 Raya Pakistan Open
  • 2019 Panasonic Open India
  • 2020 KPGA Gunsan CC Open
  • 2022 The Singapore International

National Teams

  • 2022 Presidents Cup

Personal

  • Goes by "Tom," a nickname he had as a child after Thomas the Tank Engine in the TV series "Thomas & Friends."
  • Lived in various countries growing up including China, Thailand, Australia and the Philippines.
  • Is fluent in Tagalog, English and Korean.
  • As a 17 year old, secured three victories on the Asian Development Tour in 2019 and earned playing rights on the Asian Tour for the remainder of the season.
  • Won his first professional event in Malaysia in 2019 on the Asian Development Tour by a margin of six strokes.
  • With his maiden PGA TOUR title at the 2022 Wyndham Championship, became the first TOUR winner born after 2000.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Joined the PGA TOUR as a Special Temporary Member after The Open Championship and won the Wyndham Championship three starts later, becoming a full-time member and qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs. Advanced to the BMW Championship and finished the season No. 35 in the official FedExCup standings. Was one of two rookies to win on the season and one of eight rookies to advance to the BMW Championship. Recorded three top-10s and made 10 cuts in 11 starts. Earned one of the automatic qualifying spots for the International Team at the 2022 Presidents Cup.

  • Wyndham Championship: Earned his first PGA TOUR title at the Wyndham Championship, joining the PGA TOUR as a full-time member and qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs. Became the second player since World War II to win before the age of 20 years, 2 months, joining Jordan Spieth (2013 John Deere Classic). Made a quadruple bogey on his first hole of the tournament (No. 1 in R1), becoming the first player on record (since 1983) to make a quadruple bogey or worse on the first hole of an event and go on to win and the fifth to record such a score on any hole and go on to win. Became the first player to win as a Special Temporary Member since Collin Morikawa at the 2019 Barracuda Championship. Carded a final-round 61, including a front-nine 27. Became the ninth player on record (since 1983) to record a final-round score of 61 or better and go on to win and first since Rory McIlroy at the 2019 RBC Canadian Open. Front-nine 27 was the 15th nine-hole score of 27 or lower in PGA TOUR history. Became the ninth Korean to win on TOUR and recorded the 22nd TOUR victory by a Korean.
  • Genesis Scottish Open: Finished solo-third at the Genesis Scottish Open, earning his first career top-10 on the PGA TOUR. Led the field in Par-3 Scoring Average (2.85).