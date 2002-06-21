Exempt status

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2021-22 Season

Wyndham Championship

International Victories (6)

2019 PGM ADT Championship

PGM ADT Championship 2019 Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament

Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament 2019 Raya Pakistan Open

Raya Pakistan Open 2019 Panasonic Open India

Panasonic Open India 2020 KPGA Gunsan CC Open

KPGA Gunsan CC Open 2022 The Singapore International

National Teams

2022 Presidents Cup

Personal

Goes by "Tom," a nickname he had as a child after Thomas the Tank Engine in the TV series "Thomas & Friends."

Lived in various countries growing up including China, Thailand, Australia and the Philippines.

Is fluent in Tagalog, English and Korean.

As a 17 year old, secured three victories on the Asian Development Tour in 2019 and earned playing rights on the Asian Tour for the remainder of the season.

Won his first professional event in Malaysia in 2019 on the Asian Development Tour by a margin of six strokes.

With his maiden PGA TOUR title at the 2022 Wyndham Championship, became the first TOUR winner born after 2000.

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Joined the PGA TOUR as a Special Temporary Member after The Open Championship and won the Wyndham Championship three starts later, becoming a full-time member and qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs. Advanced to the BMW Championship and finished the season No. 35 in the official FedExCup standings. Was one of two rookies to win on the season and one of eight rookies to advance to the BMW Championship. Recorded three top-10s and made 10 cuts in 11 starts. Earned one of the automatic qualifying spots for the International Team at the 2022 Presidents Cup.