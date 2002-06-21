|
Joohyung Kim
Full Name
Tom
Nickname
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
--
--
Weight
June 21, 2002
Birthday
20
AGE
Seoul, South Korea
Birthplace
2018
Turned Pro
$2,922,838
Career Earnings
Seoul, South Korea
City Plays From
2021-22 Season
2022 Season
Joined the PGA TOUR as a Special Temporary Member after The Open Championship and won the Wyndham Championship three starts later, becoming a full-time member and qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs. Advanced to the BMW Championship and finished the season No. 35 in the official FedExCup standings. Was one of two rookies to win on the season and one of eight rookies to advance to the BMW Championship. Recorded three top-10s and made 10 cuts in 11 starts. Earned one of the automatic qualifying spots for the International Team at the 2022 Presidents Cup.