Twenty-six players under 26 to watch in 2026

For Bhatia backers, that’s a tantalizing proposition. His continued improvement should be one of the biggest stories in golf, but in a world that is constantly looking for the next shiny toy, Bhatia is not that. He turned pro in 2019 and has already spent three (successful) years on TOUR. He’s shown himself to be good enough to contend in top events like THE PLAYERS Championship. He has two wins already. Yet our gaze is always looking toward who is next. It could very well still be Bhatia, who is younger and more accomplished than a large chunk of this list.