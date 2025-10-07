The Five: What to track for Presidents Cup, one year ahead of Medinah

Medinah No. 3 underwent an extensive redesign in 2023 by Ogilvy’s architecture firm, which he co-founded, OCM Design. In other words, Ogilvy is intimately familiar with every square foot of the property, as he spent years working and executing on the renovation plans. While the entire field will be seeing the new Medinah No. 3 for the first time, Ogilvy managed every step of its evolution. Will that yield tangible benefits for the Internationals? It’s easy to believe it could. Ogilvy is the architect of the International Team and will certainly use his knowledge of Medinah to craft his roster and pairings. Is that enough of an advantage for the Internationals to win on away soil?