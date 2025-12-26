TGL Season 2 preview: Atlanta Drive begins title defense Sunday
4 Min Read
Highlights: Atlanta Drive Golf Club wins inaugural SoFi Cup at TGL Finals
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Season 2 of TGL kicks off this Sunday with a Finals rematch that still carries weight from last spring.
Defending champion Atlanta Drive GC opens its title defense against New York Golf Club, the same opponent it defeated in a pair of one-point matches on the final hole to capture the inaugural SoFi Cup. Before Season 2’s opening match, TGL will raise Atlanta Drive GC’s inaugural championship banner to the rafters at SoFi Center.
The six-team league returns with each club playing five regular-season matches across a 15-match schedule. The top teams will advance to the SoFi Cup Playoffs in March of 2026.
What's new for Season 2
TGL enters its second season with meaningful tweaks driven by player feedback and performance data.
Most notably, the season starts earlier, with the opener on Dec. 28, and the schedule now includes Sunday and Friday matches in addition to the Monday and Tuesday windows used exclusively last year. Two late-season doubleheaders on Feb. 23 and 24 will feature five of the six teams in action, before the regular season concludes with matches on three consecutive days.
TGL returns for Season 2 on Sunday, Dec. 28th. (Credit TGL)
On the competition side, rosters remain unchanged. An expansion franchise, Motor City GC, has been announced but will not join the league until 2027.
New technology and Sofi Center updates
Larger GreenZone putting surface
The GreenZone putting complex has been expanded by 38%, growing from 3,800 square feet to 5,270 square feet, closer to the average green size on the PGA TOUR (5,701 square feet). The surface now includes 12 hole locations, up from seven last season, and is reshaped by 608 actuators, which convert energy into physical motion, to create variable contours.
A deeper look at the new renovations to the TGL GreenZone ahead of Season 2. (Credit TGL)
Two Full-Swing Virtual Greens beneath the turf have also been enlarged to 1,250 square feet. Turf grain now runs uniformly toward the center, eliminating tricky into-the-grain shots and encouraging more aggressive long-iron play.
Signature holes for every team
Each team now has its own signature hole, designed by a group that includes Gil Hanse, Beau Welling Design, Pizá Golf and Nicklaus Design. Teams will play their own hole in every match, creating a built-in advantage.
Among the new designs is The Bay Golf Club’s “Bay Breaker" hole, inspired by Pebble Beach Golf Links and TPC Harding Park, as well as Hanse’s par 5 named “Stone & Steeple,” and par 4 named "Stinger,” inspired by Tiger Woods’ trademark low tee shots.
Be sure to check out PGATOUR.COM's Paul Hodowanic exclusive Q&As with both Gil Hanse and Agustin Pizá, who sat down before the start of the season to discuss what goes into designing holes for TGL.
TGL hole designer on creation of course, obstacles for team play
Enhanced visuals and broadcast tech
TGL has introduced new Virtual Eye shot-comparison graphics, live ball-tracking before shots hit the massive simulator screen and augmented-reality overlays comparing shots to team averages and historical bests.
SoFi Center now features 79 cameras, including the return of the SmartPin Cam and new reverse and overhead angles designed to showcase play from every perspective.
Who's playing Season 2 of TGL?
All six rosters remain intact from Season 1, with some surprise switch-ups possibly on the horizon due to injury. Justin Thomas will be sitting out after having microdiscectomy surgery on his lower back in November, while Tiger Woods' timeline is uncertain after having disc replacement surgery in October. Woods, who turns 50 on Dec. 30, plans to attend all Jupiter Links matches and wear a microphone during broadcasts.
- Atlanta Drive GC: Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover
- Boston Common Golf: Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott
- Jupiter Links GC: Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner
- Los Angeles Golf Club: Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Sahith Theegala
- New York Golf Club: Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young
- The Bay Golf Club: Shane Lowry, Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee
How to watch Season 2 of TGL
All matches will be broadcast across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+, with coverage windows spread across Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.
Format, schedule for Season 2 of TGL (all times ET)
The format will be the same as Season 1, with only three players from each team competing in a given match.
Sunday, Dec. 28
New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC, 3 p.m. (ABC/ESPN+)
Friday, Jan. 2
Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club, 7 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPN+)
Tuesday, Jan. 6
The Bay Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC, 5 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+)
Tuesday, Jan. 13
Jupiter Links GC vs. New York Golf Club, 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+)
Tuesday, Jan. 20
Jupiter Links GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club, 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+)
Monday, Jan. 26
Boston Common Golf vs. The Bay Golf Club, 7 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPN+)
Monday, Feb. 2
Atlanta Drive GC vs. Jupiter Links GC, 5 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+)
Monday, Feb. 9
The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club, 7 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPN+)
Monday, Feb. 23
Atlanta Drive GC vs. Boston Common Golf, 5 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+)
Los Angeles Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC, 9 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPN+)
Tuesday, Feb. 24
New York Golf Club vs. The Bay Golf Club, 5 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+)
Boston Common Golf vs. New York Golf Club, 9 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+)
Sunday, March 1
Jupiter Links GC vs. Boston Common Golf, 9 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+)
Monday, March 2
Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club, 7 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPN+)
Tuesday, March 3
The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links GC, 9 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+)
SoFi Cup Playoffs (all times ET)
Semifinals, Tuesday, March 17
- Semifinal 1: 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Semifinal 2: 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Finals Series
- Match 1: Monday, March 23, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Match 2: Tuesday, March 24, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
- Match 3 (if necessary): Tuesday, March 24, 9 p.m. (ESPN)