Garrick Higgo leads list of risers – and fallers – at midway point of FedExCup Fall

Michael Thorbjornsen – The former world amateur No. 1 might be finally finding his comfort zone – and it’s come at the perfect time. Thorbjornsen finished T13 at the Procore Championship, then contended at last week’s Baycurrent Classic, finishing solo-third. The Stanford product moved from 88th to 72nd in the FedExCup in the process, securing his card for another year. Thorbjornsen had shown flashes of his elite talent since earning his TOUR card straight from college through PGA TOUR University – but hadn’t done it consistently enough. Yet he’s beginning to shed that rollercoaster label. Thorbjornsen has missed just one cut since April – a stretch that includes four top-five finishes. The fall has just proven to be an extension of that great play. With his card now secure for 2026, Thorbjornsen should be a popular candidate to make a leap – either with a win this fall or early next season.