JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2018
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (3)
- 2017 Molino Cañuelas Championship
- 2020 Puerto Plata Open, The Club at Weston Hills Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-1)
-
2019 Lost to Ricardo Celia, 114 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro
Personal
- If not a professional golfer, would still be working in a job somehow related to golf.
- His biggest thrill in golf is the pressure he faces at the end of a tournament. Favorite golf memory is playing golf with his father as his home club. "I remember trying to hit a driver over a pond as hard as I could from the ladies' tees when I was young, and as soon as I got it over my dad made me move back a tee."
- First-tee entrance song would be "The Stone" by the Dave Matthews Band. "Caddyshack" and "Tin Cup" are his favorite movies.
- Michael Jordan is his favorite athlete outside of golf. Supports all the Philadelphia-area teams, the Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and Flyers. A good steak is his favorite meal. The Philadelphia Phillies winning the 2008 World Series is the best sporting event he has attended.
- Uses U.S. quarters from 1965 to 1967 to mark his ball on the green.
- Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus would round out his dream foursome. Bucket list includes traveling around the world and playing the world's top golf courses.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Puerto Plata Open: Dominated in the Dominican Republic in mid-December, shooting three 65s and a third-round 63, coasting at Playa Dorada GC to a five-shot win over Jacob Bergeron. Finished the tournament at 26-under, with 30 birdies, one eagle and only six bogeys. After making a bogey at No. 3 in the final round, was steady the rest of the way, posting six more birdies and never really threatened. His third-round 63 was one shy of tying his career-low 18-hole mark (2017 Avianca Colombia Open). The winning margin was PGA TOUR Latinoamerica’s largest since Augusto Núñez won the 2019 Banco del Pacifico Open by six shots.
- Alpharetta Classic (LOCALiQ Series): Opened with a 6-under 66 and closed with a 67 at The GC of Georgia to T9 with seven others.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Enjoyed a dominant, two-victory season that resulted in his top finish on the Points List to earn the Roberto De Vicenzo Award as PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Player of the Year. Played in seven of the eight tournaments, making all seven cuts and adding an additional top-10 to go with his two victories. Will be exempt into all open 2022 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments.
-
The Club at Weston Hills Open: Picked up his second win of the campaign and moved atop the Points Standings with his come-from-behind victory in Weston in June. Trailed MJ Maguire when the final round began after leading through 18 and 36 holes. Fired a final-round 67 that included six birdies over his final 12 holes, including three on his last four, to squeak by Sam Stevens by a shot. Made 25 birdies for the week and had a stretch of six consecutively over two rounds. Finished his first round with birdies on Nos. 7, 8 and 9 and then began his second round, on No. 1, with three in a row.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making five cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 38th on the points list.
-
-
2019 Season
Saw action in only three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments but made the most of his opportunities, finishing 34th on the Order of Merit. His highlight was the runner-up finish in Argentina, along with one additional top-10.
-
114 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Turned in rounds of 69-68-65 to enter the final day at the Jockey Club in contention. Fired a Sunday 67 to post in the clubhouse at 11-under, enough to force a playoff with Colombia’s Ricardo Celia. The two matched each other par for par on the first two extra holes—both played at No. 18. On the third playoff hole, No. 17, Celia made a birdie. Facing an eight-foot birdie putt to extend the playoff, he left his putt short to lose the playoff. The finish allowed him to move inside the top 60 on the Order of Merit, earn 2020 membership and gain entry into the season-ending Shell Championship.
-
Neuquen Argentina Classic: In his season debut, opened quietly, with an even-par 72. Three under-par rounds followed, including a 7-under 65 in the third round that led to a T5 with Jorge Fernández-Valdés.
2018 Season
Saw action in 21 Korn Ferry Tour events, earning two top-10s, the first top-10s of his career, making 13 cuts and finishing 82nd on the final Regular Season money list.
-
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Posted a pair of 70s in the opening rounds and then finished with a flourish, recording scores of 67-66 on the weekend to T7.
-
North Mississippi Classic: Picked up his first Korn Ferry Tour top-10 with a T10 at the weather-shortened event.
2017 Season
Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T9 at Q-School in Mexico and finished the season ranked 13th on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in six of 10 starts, recording a victory and a third-place finish. A back injury sidelined him for most of the second half of the season, but a quicker-than-expected recovery allowed him to return in time for a T42 finish in Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. Also had three Korn Ferry Tour starts, making two cuts.
-
Puerto Plata DR Open: Closed the first half of the schedule with a solo-third finish in the Dominican Republic.
-
Molino Cañuelas Championship: Won the second event on the schedule, shooting 13-under 275 for a one-stroke triumph at Cañuelas GC. At age 22 years, 7 months, 13 days, became the youngest U.S. winner on the Tour.
-
70 Avianca Colombia Open: Carded a 9-under 62 in his debut round on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to take a three-shot lead. Finished T9 at the season-opening tournament.
Amateur Highlights
- Played college golf at Temple University. Named Honorable Mention All-American in 2014-15, the first Owl player to earn that honor since Pete Dannenbaum in 1988. Shared Male Student-Athlete of the Year honors with basketball player Will Cummings. That sea
- Won the Golf Association of Philadelphia's Open, showing a 2-under 140 in the 36-hole tournament.
- Won 2014 Dixie Amateur, beating Drew Czuchry in Peckville, Pa. Advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2013 U.S. Amateur. Defeated Matt Pinizzotto, Gavin Green and Charlie Danielson before falling to Oliver Goss, 5 and 3, at The Country Club in Brookline, Ma
- Was the 2010 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state champion.