Brandon Matthews betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Brandon Matthews of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Brandon Matthews has not competed in this tournament in the last five years and will tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14. The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry offers a $0.51 million purse.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Matthews' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Matthews' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|66-69-72-73
|-4
|4.2
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
Matthews' recent performances
- Matthews' best finish over his last ten appearances was 64th at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- He has an average of -0.626 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Matthews has an average of -0.632 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matthews' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.741
|-0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.538
|-0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.269
|-0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.295
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.844
|-2.417
Matthews' advanced stats and rankings
- Matthews posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.741 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.7 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matthews sported a -0.538 mark. He had a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matthews delivered a -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he broke par 21.11% of the time with a 21.67% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matthews as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
