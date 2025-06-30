Brandon Matthews betting profile: John Deere Classic
Brandon Matthews plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Brandon Matthews will compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic from July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. This tournament marks his second appearance at the John Deere Classic, with his only previous appearance being in 2023.
Matthews' recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|68
|68-70-72-74
|E
At the John Deere Classic
- In Matthews' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished 68th with an even-par score.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing 28-under.
Matthews' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|66-69-72-73
|-4
|4.200
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
Matthews' recent performances
- Matthews' best finish in his last ten appearances was 64th at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Matthews has an average of -0.817 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matthews has averaged -2.242 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matthews' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.488
|-0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.070
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.947
|-0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.531
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.974
|-2.242
Matthews' advanced stats and rankings
- Matthews has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.488 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 319.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matthews sports a -0.070 mark. He has a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matthews has delivered a 0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he is breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Matthews has accumulated 4 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 219th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matthews as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
