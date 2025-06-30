PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Brandon Matthews betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandon Matthews plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

    Brandon Matthews will compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic from July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. This tournament marks his second appearance at the John Deere Classic, with his only previous appearance being in 2023.

    Latest odds for Matthews at the John Deere Classic.

    Matthews' recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20236868-70-72-74E

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Matthews' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished 68th with an even-par score.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing 28-under.

    Matthews' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6466-69-72-73-44.200
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--

    Matthews' recent performances

    • Matthews' best finish in his last ten appearances was 64th at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • Matthews has an average of -0.817 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matthews has averaged -2.242 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matthews' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.488-0.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.070-0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.947-0.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.531-0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.974-2.242

    Matthews' advanced stats and rankings

    • Matthews has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.488 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 319.3 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matthews sports a -0.070 mark. He has a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Matthews has delivered a 0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he is breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Matthews has accumulated 4 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 219th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matthews as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

