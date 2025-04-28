Brandon Matthews betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 06: Brandon Matthews of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson on October 06, 2023 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Brandon Matthews will compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. This tournament marks his second appearance at the event in recent years.
Matthews' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+4
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Matthews' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Matthews' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
Matthews' recent performances
- Matthews has an average of -0.755 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Matthews has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.808 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matthews has averaged -2.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matthews' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.323
Matthews' advanced stats and rankings
- Matthews has a Driving Distance average of 314.5 yards this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage for the 2025 season stands at 69.44%.
- Matthews is averaging 28.50 Putts Per Round in the current season.
- He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.11% for the 2025 season.
- Matthews' Par Breakers percentage is 19.44% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matthews as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
