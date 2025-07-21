Brandon Matthews betting profile: 3M Open
Brandon Matthews of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Brandon Matthews returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Matthews looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Matthews' recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|2022
|MC
|78-78
|+14
At the 3M Open
- In Matthews' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Matthews' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|66-69-72-73
|-4
|4.200
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
Matthews' recent performances
- Matthews has an average of -0.657 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Matthews has an average of -0.779 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matthews has averaged -2.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matthews' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.635
|-0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.183
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.237
|-0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.093
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.962
|-2.283
Matthews' advanced stats and rankings
- Matthews has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.635 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.8 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matthews has sported a -0.183 mark. He ranks 56th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matthews has delivered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he ranks 205th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.13, and he ranks 275th by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
- Matthews has accumulated 4 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 226th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matthews as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.