2H AGO

Brandon Matthews betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandon Matthews of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Brandon Matthews returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Matthews looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Matthews at the 3M Open.

    Matthews' recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-68-2
    2022MC78-78+14

    At the 3M Open

    • In Matthews' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Matthews' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-75+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6466-69-72-73-44.200
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--

    Matthews' recent performances

    • Matthews has an average of -0.657 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Matthews has an average of -0.779 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matthews has averaged -2.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matthews' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.635-0.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.183-0.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.237-0.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.093-0.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.962-2.283

    Matthews' advanced stats and rankings

    • Matthews has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.635 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.8 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matthews has sported a -0.183 mark. He ranks 56th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Matthews has delivered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he ranks 205th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.13, and he ranks 275th by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
    • Matthews has accumulated 4 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 226th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matthews as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

