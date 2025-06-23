PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Brandon Matthews betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandon Matthews of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson on October 06, 2023 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Brandon Matthews of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson on October 06, 2023 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Brandon Matthews will compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic from June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. This will be Matthews' third appearance at the tournament, looking to improve on his previous performances.

    Latest odds for Matthews at the Rocket Classic.

    Matthews' recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC77-76+9
    2022MC71-71-2

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Matthews' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Matthews' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6466-69-72-73-44.200
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--

    Matthews' recent performances

    • Matthews' best finish in his last ten appearances was 64th at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • Matthews has an average of -0.817 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matthews has averaged -2.242 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matthews' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.488-0.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.070-0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.947-0.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.531-0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.974-2.242

    Matthews' advanced stats and rankings

    • Matthews has averaged 319.3 yards in Driving Distance this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Matthews has hit 71.30% of greens this season.
    • On the greens, Matthews has delivered a 0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He is averaging 29.83 Putts Per Round.
    • Matthews has broken par on 23.15% of holes played this season.
    • He has accumulated 4 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 218th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matthews as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

