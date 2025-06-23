Brandon Matthews betting profile: Rocket Classic
Brandon Matthews of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson on October 06, 2023 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Brandon Matthews will compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic from June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. This will be Matthews' third appearance at the tournament, looking to improve on his previous performances.
Matthews' recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|-2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Matthews' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Matthews' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|66-69-72-73
|-4
|4.200
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
Matthews' recent performances
- Matthews' best finish in his last ten appearances was 64th at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Matthews has an average of -0.817 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matthews has averaged -2.242 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matthews' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.488
|-0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.070
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.947
|-0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.531
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.974
|-2.242
Matthews' advanced stats and rankings
- Matthews has averaged 319.3 yards in Driving Distance this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Matthews has hit 71.30% of greens this season.
- On the greens, Matthews has delivered a 0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He is averaging 29.83 Putts Per Round.
- Matthews has broken par on 23.15% of holes played this season.
- He has accumulated 4 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 218th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matthews as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
