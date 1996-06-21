Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
-
PGA TOUR: 2020
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2019 Evans Scholars Invitational, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-1)
-
2019 Lost to Robby Shelton, Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation
-
2019 Defeated Marcelo Rozo, Evans Scholars Invitational
National Teams
- 2017 Walker Cup
- 2016 Eisenhower Trophy
Personal
- Born and raised in Dallas, Texas. Won three straight individual state titles, joining Jordan Spieth as the only players to accomplish that feat at the time.
- Has three sisters: Callie, Sara and Molly. Callie played golf at Texas A&M and caddied for her brother as he competed in U.S. Opens as an amateur.
- Played collegiate golf at the University of Texas where his teammates included Beau Hossler, Kramer Hickok and Doug Ghim.
- Is involved with Triumph Over Kid Cancer, an organization started by his childhood friend, James Ragan, who passed away at the age of 20.
- Loves to play pickup basketball.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- The Open Championship: Finished T8 at The Open Championship in his tournament debut.
- U.S. Open: Finished T7 at the U.S. Open in June, his first top-10 in four starts at the event. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (2.164 per round) and co-led in Birdies (17).
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Finished solo-third in his second start at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Led the field in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.31) and co-led in total Birdies (23).
- PGA Championship: Finished T8 at the PGA Championship, his second top-10 at the event in his second appearance.
- World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced to the Championship Match of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play where he fell to Billy Horschel, 2 and 1, to earn his first runner-up on the PGA TOUR. Marked his first appearance in the event and fourth in a WGC. Advanced from his group with a playoff victory over Xander Schauffele before defeating Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm and Matt Kuchar en route to the Championship Match.
- World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession: Finished solo-fifth at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, earning his first top-five in a WGC event. Led the field in Par-3 Scoring Average (2.81) and Bounce Back Percentage (75.00 percent).
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
-
-
-
-
-
2020 Season
Finished his rookie season No. 5 in the FedExCup standings as one of eight PGA TOUR rookies to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs and one of two to advance to the TOUR Championship. Became the second rookie in the FedExCup era to finish the season in the top five of the FedExCup standings and first since Xander Schauffele in 2016-17. Became the 11th player in PGA TOUR history to record a sub-60 score with a second-round 59 at THE NORTHERN TRUST. Recorded six top-fives and made 18 cuts in 23 starts. Won the RSM Birdies Fore Love competition for making the most birdies and eagles (139) in the fall portion of the schedule, earning $300,000 for the charity of his choice.
-
THE NORTHERN TRUST: Shot a second-round 59, the 12th sub-60 score in PGA TOUR history, en route to a T4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST in his FedExCup Playoffs debut. Became the 11th different player to record a sub-60 score and second under the age of 25 (first: Justin Thomas, 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii). Co-led the field in Birdies (24).
-
PGA Championship: In his PGA Championship debut, carded three scores of 68 or better to finish T4. Played in the final pairing with Dustin Johnson during the final round.
-
The American Express: Earned his second top-three result of the season at The American Express, finishing solo-third at 23-under 265. Held a share of the 36-hole lead for the third time on the season (fell to 0-for-3). Co-led the field in Eagles (3).
-
The RSM Classic: Collected his third top-10 of the fall portion of the season with a T5 at The RSM Classic.
-
Bermuda Championship: Carded four scores in the 60s to finish T3 at the Bermuda Championship. Opened with a 62 to hold the first 18-hole lead of his career and held a share of the lead through two rounds, falling to 0-for-2 in his career in converting the 36-hole lead/co-lead to victory.
-
A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Opened with rounds of 65-62 to share the second-round lead with Robby Shelton and eventual champion Joaquin Niemann at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier before finishing T7. Had the best result of the rookies in the field (all 21 rookies competed).
2019 Season
Won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour and secured fully exempt PGA TOUR status for the 2019-20 season, leading the Korn Ferry Tour in combined points earned in the Regular Season and Finals. Finished the Regular Season No. 3 in the points list after earning a victory at the Evans Scholars Invitational and went on to win the first of three Finals events (Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship). In all, collected a Tour-best 10 top-10s and made 16 cuts in 20 starts. Led the Korn Ferry Tour in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.44).
-
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Used a T7 finish at Victoria National Golf Club to claim the top spot in The Finals 25 and combined Regular Season points list to earn fully exempt status on the 2019-20 PGA TOUR and an exemption into the 2020 PLAYERS Championship.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Earned his second victory of the season at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship after posting a final-round 4-under 67 to claim the title at 12-under 272. Held off a trio players including Brendon Todd, Beau Hossler and Ben Taylor to earn the two-stroke victory.
-
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Used four rounds under par to finish T7 at Crestview Country Club. The finish was good for his eighth top-10 of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour season.
-
Evans Scholars Invitational: Claimed his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the 2019 Evans Scholars Invitational. Used a final-round 9-under 63 to erase a six-stroke deficit on Sunday to force a playoff with 54-hole leader Marcelo Rozo, winning with a birdie on the second extra hole.
-
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Used a final-round 8-under 64 to battle back from a seven-stroke deficit to force a playoff Robby Shelton, eventually finishing in solo-second. The second place result was good enough to ensure him a PGA TOUR card for the 2019-20 season.
-
Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch: Used rounds of 66-69 over the week to finish T7 in San Antonio, his third straight top-10 and fifth of the season.
-
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship: Finished fifth at 11-under at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship, his second straight top-five finish and fourth top-10 of the year.
-
Savannah Golf Championship: Earned the best finish of his Korn Ferry Tour career with a solo-second-place effort, falling one shot shy of winner Dan McCarthy. Used rounds of 65-67 on Friday and Saturday to earn a share of the 54-hole lead.
-
Country Club de Bogota Championship: Followed up a solo-seventh finish in Abaco with a T5 finish in Bogota . A final-round 67 propelled him to his career-best finish on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Eagled the first hole during the final round on his way to an even-par 72 to finish solo-seventh at 3-under 285. The finish was his best in three career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Was the low amateur at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills.