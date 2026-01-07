Netflix confirms 'Full Swing' Season 4 coming this April
Netflix's 'Full Swing' Season 3 trailer
Written by Staff
Netflix announced Wednesday that the fourth season of its popular docuseries “Full Swing” will return to the streaming platform this April. The show was listed among Netflix's full slate of offerings for 2026.
The docuseries, which launched in 2023 and follows professional golfers on and off the course, has become a regular part of Netflix’s sports lineup that includes "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" and "UNTOLD." Expect Season 4 to draw from another notable year on the PGA TOUR, which featured Rory McIlroy winning the Masters and completing the career Grand Slam, Scottie Scheffler capturing two major championship titles, J.J. Spaun's breakthrough at the U.S. Open and the drama of the 2025 Ryder Cup.
This immersive documentary series, which has yet to announce this season's cast and premiere date, is produced by Pro Shop Studios (Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen), Box to Box Films (Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees, Warren Smith), Vox Media Studios and PGA TOUR Studios.