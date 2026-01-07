Netflix confirms 'Full Swing' Season 4 coming this April

The docuseries, which launched in 2023 and follows professional golfers on and off the course, has become a regular part of Netflix’s sports lineup that includes "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" and "UNTOLD." Expect Season 4 to draw from another notable year on the PGA TOUR, which featured Rory McIlroy winning the Masters and completing the career Grand Slam, Scottie Scheffler capturing two major championship titles, J.J. Spaun's breakthrough at the U.S. Open and the drama of the 2025 Ryder Cup.