World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to make 2026 season debut at The American Express

    Written by Paul Hodowanic

    Reigning four-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler will make his 2026 season debut at The American Express later this month. The tournament announced Scheffler’s commitment Thursday via social media.

    The news is hardly a surprise. The American Express is a traditional stop on Scheffler’s annual schedule, with the world No. 1 playing it five straight seasons before missing last year’s tournament while still recovering from a hand injury he suffered in the offseason.

    Scheffler again begins the year as the clear-cut top player in the sport. The American had a relatively quiet offseason, playing only three times after the TOUR Championship. He won the Procore Championship and played the Ryder Cup in September, then added a T4 at the Hero World Challenge in December. Scheffler has won three of his last five starts in official PGA TOUR events.

    Scheffler will be eyeing his first win in La Quinta, though. He has four top 25s in five starts at The American Express, though he’s finished in the top 10 just once (a solo third in his tournament debut in 2020).


    The American Express is held Jan. 22-25 across three courses in the Palm Springs area. Competitors rotate the first three rounds between PGA West’s Pete Dye Stadium Course, the Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club. Other recent notable commitments to the event include Justin Rose, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Robert MacIntyre and Max Homa. The full field will be finalized Friday, Jan. 16.

