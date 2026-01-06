Predicting 2026 Presidents Cup: Who will make U.S., International rosters at Medinah?

Griffin and Henley are Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in the current U.S. standings, giving them an early leg up to qualify automatically. Though No. 4 in the standings, J.J. Spaun, was left off this roster. That’s a conundrum that will play out this year. Which of the surprise breakthrough performers will maintain in 2026? Griffin, Henley and Spaun all fall in that category. Griffin’s distance gains aid in his hopes of keeping pace, while Henley has multiple seasons of exemplary golf to fall back on. Spaun’s success is largely limited to 2025, which was the tiebreaker in leaving him off. All three could easily make the roster, but every year there’s more turnover than expected. Max Homa was supposed to be a key cog for years to come on the American side, yet he was far from consideration for the Ryder Cup last fall.