Personal
- Earliest golf memory was being penalized for moving some grass when he was 7.
- Biggest thrill in golf is making a great shot and having the fans go wild.
- Favorite courses include Texarkana CC and Dallas National. Would like to one day play Cypress Point, Augusta National, Oakmont CC, Pine Valley CC and Liberty National.
- Says his entrance song to the first tee would be "The Only One" by the Christian band Big Daddy Weave.
- Would include Byron Nelson, Harry Vardon and Lee Trevino in his dream foursome.
- Likes all Dallas professional sports teams. Favorite TV shows include "Pawn Stars" and "SportsCenter." Favorite movie is "Iron Man." Favorite entertainers are Casting Crowns and Chris Tomlin. Favorite book is the Bible. Favorite athletes are Rafael Nadal, Cole Beasley and Adrian Beltre.
- Dislikes fruits and vegetables.
- Supports a nonprofit organization called Immerse Arkansas designed to help kids who have aged out of the foster care system.
He additionally has a connection with a nonprofit organization called Community Connections which gives kids with special needs
- He and his wife have a golden retriever that is named Arnie Palmer in honor of the king.
- Loves to play tennis and makes yardage books.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, two top-10s, and 11 made cuts. Was 46th on the Regular Season money list.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Posted a career-best solo-third at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz to close the regular season and earn a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
-
Digital Ally Open: Closed with a final-round 63 at the Digital Ally Open to fall one shot short of the three-way playoff. His 19-under total helped him to his first top-10 of the season with a T4 finish.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season having played all 25 tournaments. Had a third-place finish, three top-10s, six top-25s and 16 cuts made. Was 56th on the combined final money list. Through June and 13 starts, recorded two early top 25s. Made eight cuts. Performance in his final eight events included three top-10s and only two missed cuts. Played in all 21 Regular Season events and entered the Korn Ferry Tour Finals No. 48 in earnings. In the Finals, did not make much headway, posting two cuts made (T23 and T56) in four events.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Turned in a career-best finish at the Utah Championship in early August. Began the tournament at the GC at Thanksgiving Point with a 4-over 76. Rebounded with an 8-under 64 to easily make the cut, then played the weekend in 10 under (68-66) to finish T3 with four others. Moved to 39th in earnings.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Recorded a T9 at the Albertsons Boise Open the next week, posting four rounds in the 60s and only five bogeys in 72 holes at Hillcrest CC.
-
Nova Scotia Open: First top-10 came at the Nova Scotia Open in July. Fired 65-68 on the weekend to climb the leaderboard.
-
Chile Classic: Finished T16 at the Chile Classic.
-
Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Finished T17 at the Colombia Championship.
2014 Season
Played in 18 Korn Ferry Tour events, recording one top-10 and three top-25s. Made 11 cuts. Finished 77th on the money list.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: Came to Regular Season finale, the WinCo Foods Portland Open in August, 71st in earnings, four places inside the 75th position that would have secured a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and full exempt status for 2015, but missed the cut and wound up 77th.
-
Midwest Classic: Finished T11 in Kansas City.
-
Nova Scotia Open: Top-10 came at the Nova Scotia Open in July. Opened with a 74 (T31st), which was followed by rounds of 66-70-67. Jumped from 109 to 60th on the money list.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open Presented by NACHER: Finished T17 in Louisiana.
2013 Season
Made the cut in one of four PGA TOUR starts.
-
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Won medalist honors at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December at PGA West to secure fully exempt status for 2014 season. Birdied the last two holes in final round to overtake fourth- and fifth-round leader Scott Pinckney to win by two. Opened with a 75, then fired rounds of 67-66-65-64-64 (31-under par total) on the TPC Stadium and Nicklaus Tournament courses. Collected a check for $25,000.
-
U.S. Open: Qualified for his first U.S. Open but missed the cut. Advanced to Merion GC by surviving a 12-hole playoff that stretched over two days at the Dallas sectional event. Clinched the last spot with an 8-foot putt, outlasting Ryan Palmer.
-
HP Byron Nelson Championship: His best finish was a T68 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship.
Amateur Highlights
- Won twice in college at Texas-Arlington and had 16 top-10 finishes.
- Was named the team MVP twice and was recognized on the 2011 Ping All-Region team.
- Won 20 tournaments during his high school days at Texas High School in Texarkana.
- A three-time district champion, was named to the all-state team in 2005 and 2007.