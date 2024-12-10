Five ‘Cinderellas’ competing at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Draining the putt can make it all worth it, creating intangible energy that can last throughout one’s life and career. Trace faced this moment on the 72nd hole at Second Stage in Valdosta, Georgia, needing to hole a 15-foot birdie putt to advance to Final Stage for the first time. It had been a long, taxing day for Trace, who entered the final round at 3-under total (two strokes inside the eventual number) but played his first nine holes in 6-over 42 before battling back with three birdies on the final nine leading to the crucial par-4 18th hole, which measures 501 yards and is no easy par, let alone birdie.