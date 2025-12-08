PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
56M AGO

Zack Fischer betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Zack Fischer finished tied for 36th at 2-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Fischer at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Fischer's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3669-70-73-70+2

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Fischer's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Fischer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--

    Fischer's recent performances

    • Fischer's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • Fischer has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fischer has averaged -0.346 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fischer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.4770.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.327-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.926-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.714-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.937-0.346

    Fischer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fischer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.477 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fischer has a 0.327 mark. He has posted a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fischer has delivered a -1.714 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 13.89% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fischer as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

