Zack Fischer betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Zack Fischer finished tied for 36th at 2-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Fischer's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T36
|69-70-73-70
|+2
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Fischer's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Fischer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Fischer's recent performances
- Fischer's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Fischer has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fischer has averaged -0.346 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fischer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.477
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.327
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.926
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.714
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.937
|-0.346
Fischer's advanced stats and rankings
- Fischer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.477 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fischer has a 0.327 mark. He has posted a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fischer has delivered a -1.714 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 13.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fischer as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
