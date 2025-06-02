Zack Fischer betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Zack Fischer plays his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Zack Fischer returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8. Fischer will look to improve upon his previous performances in this event.
Fischer's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T41
|68-69-70-68
|-10
|2022
|T7
|63-71-64-69
|-18
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Fischer's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2023, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 10-under.
- Fischer's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 18-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Fischer's recent performances
- Fischer has no recorded top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
- Fischer's Strokes Gained statistics for his past five tournaments are not available.
Fischer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Fischer's advanced stats and rankings
- Fischer's Strokes Gained statistics for his past five tournaments are not available.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fischer as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
