See who advanced from Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Marcelo Rozo, 35, earned medalist honors at 23-under 265, three strokes clear of Zack Fischer. Rozo has made 124 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, including a runner-up at the 2019 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank, where he fell to Scottie Scheffler in a playoff. Rozo secures eight guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2025, and he can play free at Final Stage as he chases his first PGA TOUR card. Rozo, who recently earned his real estate license as an avenue for supplemental income, finished No. 128 on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season-long standings and was grateful to have financial support to give Q-School another run. With a sparkling performance in Savannah, he validated the belief of his supporters – and most importantly, his family. “My wife is my rock. She is the rock of my house … my kid, I do it for them,” said an emotional Rozo on Friday. “I’m very lucky to have them in my life … her family, my family, good friends … there are a couple people that I have to thank because they helped me pay for Q-School. I couldn’t afford it. I had to go work between First Stage and Second Stage.” Now he has regained his job as a Korn Ferry Tour pro.