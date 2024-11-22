See who advanced from Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Written by Kevin Prise
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Nothing compares to Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
It’s the perfect blend of high stakes and ultimate finality. Players who advance are guaranteed 2025 Korn Ferry Tour membership at minimum, with a chance to secure guaranteed starts – and chase five PGA TOUR cards (and ties) – at Final Stage in mid-December. Players who finish outside the cut line, without any backup status, are faced with an uncertain future in professional golf.
This week featured one Second Stage site, with the top 18 finishers and ties advancing to Final Stage, which will be contested Dec. 12-15 across TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club (two rounds at each course). The medalist and ties at each Second Stage site will secure eight guaranteed starts at minimum on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour.
Four Second Stage sites will be contested Dec. 3-6. Click here to track all scores from all stages of 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Here's a capsule look at the players to advance from PGA TOUR Q-School’s Second Stage so far.
Nov. 19-22
The Landings Golf & Athletic Club (Deer Creek)
Savannah, Georgia
Full leaderboard
Who advances: The top 18 and ties advanced to Final Stage; 20 players advanced at 12-under 276 or better.
Marcelo Rozo, 35, earned medalist honors at 23-under 265, three strokes clear of Zack Fischer. Rozo has made 124 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, including a runner-up at the 2019 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank, where he fell to Scottie Scheffler in a playoff. Rozo secures eight guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2025, and he can play free at Final Stage as he chases his first PGA TOUR card. Rozo, who recently earned his real estate license as an avenue for supplemental income, finished No. 128 on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season-long standings and was grateful to have financial support to give Q-School another run. With a sparkling performance in Savannah, he validated the belief of his supporters – and most importantly, his family. “My wife is my rock. She is the rock of my house … my kid, I do it for them,” said an emotional Rozo on Friday. “I’m very lucky to have them in my life … her family, my family, good friends … there are a couple people that I have to thank because they helped me pay for Q-School. I couldn’t afford it. I had to go work between First Stage and Second Stage.” Now he has regained his job as a Korn Ferry Tour pro.
Notables to advance: On his 10-year wedding anniversary, Zack Fischer regained Korn Ferry Tour status with a runner-up finish at 20-under. Fischer, 35, is a two-time medalist at Q-School’s Final Stage (2013 and 2021) – but neither event offered PGA TOUR status. Fischer has yet to earn a PGA TOUR card; next month at Final Stage, he’ll have that opportunity. The University of Texas-Arlington alum has made 138 career Korn Ferry Tour starts and finished No. 61 on the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas’ season-long Fortinet Cup … Cleveland State alum Jake Scott, 37, finished solo eighth at 16-under to earn his first trip to Q-School’s Final Stage since 2014. Scott finished No. 68 on the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas’ season-long Fortinet Cup and has served as a teaching pro and college golf assistant coach, among other pursuits in the game … Recent Oklahoma State grad Rayhan Thomas finished T12 at 13-under, one stroke inside the number. Thomas was born in India and grew up in Dubai before coming to the United States for college … With former PGA TOUR pro Will Wilcox on the bag, Georgia State alum Ben Carr also finished T12 at 13-under. Carr finished runner-up to Sam Bennett at the 2022 U.S. Amateur and placed No. 17 on the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking … Cameron Huss (T12) and Jake Hall (T18) each advanced from pre-qualifying through Second Stage to earn 2025 Korn Ferry Tour membership. Huss is a recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin; Hall recently graduated from the University of Tennessee.
Notables to miss: Ollie Schniederjans, a veteran of 102 PGA TOUR starts, finished T21 at 11-under, one stroke outside the number … Former top-ranked amateur Morgan Hoffmann, who received the 2020 PGA TOUR Courage Award for his efforts battling muscular dystrophy, finished T33 at 8-under … Braden Shattuck, winner of the 2023 PGA Professional Championship, five-putted the final hole for double bogey to finish T33 at 8-under, four strokes outside the number … Spencer Levin, a veteran of 385 starts across the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour, finished T51 at 5-under.
