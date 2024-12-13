PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry update: Windswept Friday sends scores skyward, 1-under projects for PGA TOUR card
Zack Fisher positioned himself in place for a PGA TOUR card with his play in Round 2 of the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Zack Fischer has recently started working with a retired Navy SEAL, Jack Riggins, on mentality and game-planning for various situations. As they prepare for a course, they identify each hole as either a par hole or a birdie hole.
Three weeks ago, Fischer advanced through Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Savannah, Georgia – with plenty of birdie holes on offer at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club, particularly for the first two rounds. This week at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School, though, has presented the opposite scenario.
Heavy winds whipped Thursday across northeast Florida, and even more so Friday, leading to a survival test that further heightened the challenge at one of professional golf’s toughest events. There were two-club winds, three-club winds, sometimes four-club winds. Players were forced to flight shots like they were fighting through a gale at The Open Championship while eluding myriad water hazards and deceptively angled tree lines. Throw in the pressure of chasing a PGA TOUR dream, and this week has been the gauntlet of all golf gauntlets.
Fischer has kept an even keel through the first two rounds at Final Stage of Q-School, both emotionally and on the scorecard, and it means he has a chance to achieve a lifelong dream this weekend. Fischer, 35, is a two-time medalist at Final Stage of Q-School (2013 and 2021) but neither year offered PGA TOUR cards via Q-School. This week, he has opened in rounds of 69-70 at Sawgrass Country Club and TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course, which projects inside the cut line for a PGA TOUR card midway through Final Stage.
“We go through every single hole, and if it’s a par hole or birdie hole, and there are just not very many birdie holes out here,” Fischer said Friday. “And so you just go through and you just try to make another par, and another par, and another par, and another par. And I didn’t think it was going to play that hard this week; I knew today it was going to be mean, but yesterday I was very surprised that the scores were high. It’s just very difficult, just trying to hit it on the green and just trying to two-putt. If you do have a wedge in your hand, try to make a birdie, but you’re still fine … you’re not losing anything with a par on a hole.”
Fischer is tied for fifth at 1-under 139. In a golf world of driver-wedge festivals and birdie bonanzas, it’s striking to think that score would project to be enough for a TOUR card in a field of 170 world-class players. It’s a testament to the nature of this week’s conditions, where the field has been swept up (literally and figuratively) in a throwback test that harkens to THE PLAYERS Championships of yesteryear, which featured a 1-over winning score at Sawgrass Country Club in back-to-back years (1977 and 1978).
Early Friday morning at Sawgrass Country Club, a member who was serving as a volunteer on the dogleg-right, par-4 second hole reminisced on an old PLAYERS where a pro simply walked off the course, having had enough of the vexing venue. Q-School can push players to a similar breaking point, especially on this Friday which featured a scoring average of 75.321 at the par-70 Sawgrass Country Club, with zero players breaking par.
Dye’s Valley Course was no picnic either, yielding a scoring average of 72.644, but 11 players managed to break par, highlighted by Alistair Docherty’s 4-under 66. That vaulted Docherty into a three-way tie for the lead (alongside Corey Shaun and Matthew Riedel), with Japan’s Takumi Kanaya one stroke back. Fischer shares fifth place with Lanto Griffin, Joe Weiler and Jin Chung; those are the only eight players who stand under par midway through the 72-hole, no-cut event.
Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry represents the ultimate game within the game. Whereas most pros profess a desire to win at all costs, finishing inside the top five and ties at Final Stage is the mandate for this week’s ultimate prize, a 2025 PGA TOUR card.
That’s why UCLA alum Corey Shaun was able to smile after a second-round 76 at Sawgrass Country Club (within a stroke of the field average), that still left him in a share of the lead and two strokes inside the all-important top-five (and ties) cut line. He knew it was a tough day for the entire field, and although he carded seven bogeys after a 50-foot birdie on the opening hole, he navigated the windswept venue without a double bogey. It was a survival test, and he survived.
“It was not my worst, but at the same time, just so easy to rack up bogeys out there in today’s weather,” Shaun said afterward. “At the end of the day, if you’re still in contention for five TOUR cards after two rounds, it’s a good spot to be in.
“When we had wind that wasn’t straight into the wind, it was hard to control distance and hard to get it to stay on the green, but then obviously into the wind it plays like four clubs longer, so at the same time, that’s a challenge in itself. And then it’s also a little bit tighter off the tee … so combined with the extra wind, today just made everything a little bit tougher.”
Fellow co-leader Riedel shared the valedictorian distinction in his high school class, and the recent Vanderbilt graduate enjoys math and statistics. Although his second-round 69 at Dye’s Valley might not have jumped off the leaderboard, he knew it stacked up quite well against the field – conceptually and statistically – as evidenced by his easygoing demeanor as he met the media. Riedel was asked Friday afternoon if he was hoping for windy conditions this weekend, and he affirmed without hesitation.
The good news for Riedel: The forecast calls for a steady wind of 17-20 mph Friday outside Jacksonville, Florida, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Bring it on.
Projected TOUR cards
The top five and ties after 72 holes will earn full status for the 2025 PGA TOUR season. Through 36 holes, here’s who would earn a TOUR card.
T1. Alistair Docherty (3-under) – Two months ago, Docherty was on the verge of a TOUR card at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, finishing in a three-way T2 when a two-way T2 would have been enough for his first TOUR card. After rounds of 71-66 to open Final Stage of Q-School, he has a shot at ultimate redemption.
Alistair Docherty drops in final-hole birdie for 66
T1. Corey Shaun (3-under) – After setting a competitive course record at Dye’s Valley Course on Thursday (9-under 61), Shaun came back to earth with a second-round 76, but it was enough to remain co-leader in brutally tough conditions.
T1. Matthew Riedel (3-under) – The Vanderbilt alum finished No. 77 on the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, and he finished No. 4 on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List in just 13 starts. He earned direct access to Final Stage via PGA TOUR University and is making the most of it.
4. Takumi Kanaya (2-under) – A former world No. 1 amateur, the Japan native advanced through Second Stage last week in California and has carried the momentum to Final Stage, where he has opened in rounds of 68-70.
T5. Jin Chung (1-under) – The South Korea native has attempted Q-School roughly a dozen times and might be on the verge of a breakthrough achievement. Chung, who works full-time as a teaching pro in the Atlanta area, qualified for Final Stage for the first time and is projected to earn a TOUR card at the midway point.
T5. Lanto Griffin (1-under) – The VCU alum holds limited TOUR status as a past champion but looks to improve his spot on the Priority Ranking for 2025. He has made 148 career TOUR starts in addition to 56 Korn Ferry Tour starts (with two victories).
T5. Joe Weiler (1-under) – The Purdue alum finished No. 46 on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List in his second full season, earning direct access to Final Stage, and is two solid rounds away from securing his first PGA TOUR card.
T5. Zack Fischer (1-under) – The 35-year-old Texas native has made 138 Korn Ferry Tour starts but has yet to earn a PGA TOUR card, despite twice earning medalist honors at Final Stage of Q-School (2013 and 2021). After a steady start in northeast Florida, he’s two rounds away from a career-changing #TOURBound moment.
Korn Ferry Tour bubble
The next 40 finishers and ties will earn exempt status through multiple reshuffles of the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season, with the first 25 finishers and ties being subject to the third reshuffle (12 guaranteed starts) and any remaining finishers within the category being subject to the second reshuffle (eight guaranteed starts).
Through Round 2, 51 players are at 3-over or better, making that the current cutoff for Korn Ferry Tour status. Among the notable names of the group:
Nick Gabrelcik (1-over, T15) – The University of North Florida alum finished No. 5 on the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking to earn direct access to Final Stage of Q-School, and he’s in line to take advantage of that exemption. Gabrelcik played eight tournaments over these two courses in college, winning six of them. He navigated his way to a 72 on Friday at Dye’s Valley.
Christo Lamprecht (2-over, T23) – The Georgia Tech alum finished No. 2 on the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking to earn direct access to Final Stage of Q-School, where he now looks to secure guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts for 2025 – or perhaps catch a heater and earn a PGA TOUR card. Back-to-back 71s have him in good position heading to the weekend.
Raul Pereda (2-over, T23) – The Mexico native earned his first TOUR card at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School a year ago, and he’s looking for some repeat magic this weekend. Pereda battled back from an opening-round 73 with a second-round 69 at Dye’s Valley, one of just 11 scores under par Friday.
Shad Tuten (3-over, T33) – Tuten nearly earned his first TOUR card via the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour, finishing No. 32 on the season-long standings, and he was then sidelined for a few months as he recovered from a heart condition that he suffered after the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship. He returned to make 13 Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2024, finishing No. 78 on the season-long standings, and he has another chance to earn his first TOUR card this weekend. After opening with a 68, Tuten slipped with a 75 on Friday.
Doc Redman (3-over, T33) – Two months ago, Redman was projected to earn a TOUR card on the final day of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship but struggled down the stretch and fell just short. He also finished seventh at Final Stage of Q-School a year ago, two strokes off the number. He’s fully exempt on the Korn Ferry Tour next season and can play aggressive in a weekend bid to move inside the top five (and ties).
Notables
Adrien Dumont de Chassart (4-over, T52) – Less than three months after finishing his college career at Illinois, Adrien Dumont de Chassart clinched his PGA TOUR card with a series of strong finishes, including a win in his first start, on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. An inconsistent 2024 on the PGA TOUR (two top-10s and 15 missed cuts in 27 starts) led to a 139th-place finish in the FedExCup Fall, outside the top 125. He had one of the stronger rounds Friday with a 71, placing him back within striking distance heading to the weekend.
Runchanapong Youprayong (4-over, T52) – One of the 11 players who advanced through each stage of 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, beginning with Pre-Qualifying. Limited the damage from a front-nine 38 with an even-par 73 on the back nine at Sawgrass Country Club.
Ryan McCormick (4-over, T52) – Played his rookie season on the PGA TOUR in 2024 after earning his card at last year’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Struggled to a 77 – 10 shots higher than his first-round 67 – at Sawgrass Country Club.
Carl Yuan (6-over, T79) – China's Yuan had a haywire 2024 season on TOUR with 18 missed cuts in 28 events. Managed a 2-over 72 on Dye's Valley.
Alejandro Tosti (5-over, T68) – The animated Argentinian nearly earned exempt TOUR status for 2025, finishing No. 137 on the 2024 FedExCup Fall standings as a rookie, and he’ll be fully exempt for the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour regardless of his final position at Final Stage (Nos. 126-150 on the 2024 FedExCup Fall are fully exempt on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour). Tosti stumbled Friday with a 74, dropping him back to 68th.
Alistair Docherty (T1/3-under) – Dye's Valley
- Cards the low round of the day at either course, posting a 4-under 66 at Dye’s Valley to earn a share of the 36-hole lead.
- Makes six birdies at Dye’s Valley, including a birdie at the par-3 14th, which only yielded seven birdies across Rounds 1 and 2.
- Making fourth career appearance at Final Stage of Q-School, having previously finished T21 in 2023 (earned guaranteed starts on Korn Ferry Tour for 2024), T29 in 2022 (earned guaranteed starts on Korn Ferry Tour for 2023), and T61 in 2019 (earned conditional status on Korn Ferry Tour for 2020-21 season).
- Earned exemption for Final Stage by virtue of finishing in the top 60 of the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
- Finished No. 32 on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List, earning fully exempt status for the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season; he needed a 2-way T2 finish at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to finish in the top 30 of the Points List and earn PGA TOUR membership, but Doc Redman’s birdie on the 72nd hole created a 3-way T2 finish and bumped Docherty out of the top 30.
- Finished T2 as a sponsor exemption at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, which was his second career start on the PGA TOUR.
- Previously finished No. 86 on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List as a rookie.
- Played four seasons at Chico State (also known as California State University-Chico), an NCAA Division II program, garnering three All-America honors (First Team in 2014 and 2016; Second Team in 2015), earning medalist honors at the 2015 California Collegiate Athletic Association Championships, and receiving the 2016 CCAA Player of the Year award.
Corey Shaun (T1/3-under) – Sawgrass Country Club
- Follows course-record 9-under 61 at Dye’s Valley with 6-over 76 at Sawgrass Country Club, losing a five-stroke outright lead – the largest 18-hole lead in Q-School records dating back to 1992 – and falling into a 36-hole co-lead.
- Seeking first PGA TOUR card in what is his seventh year as a professional (turned professional out of UCLA in 2018).
- Advanced through First and Second Stage of 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
- Earned DP World Tour membership for the 2024-25 season with a solo-14th finish at Final Stage of its Q-School last month.
- Finished No. 102 on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List as a Tour rookie; his only top-10 in 20 starts was a T3 finish at the season-opening The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.
- Withdrew after two rounds in his only previous career appearance at Final Stage of Q-School in 2021.
- Finished No. 2 on the 2021 Forme Tour Order of Merit, earning Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2022 season and an exemption to Final Stage of 2021 Q-School.
- Played four seasons at UCLA (2014-18), where he posted a 74.8 scoring average his first three seasons and only made two starts as a senior.
Matthew Riedel (T1/3-under) – Dye's Valley
- Follows 2-under 68 at Sawgrass Country Club with 1-under 69 at Dye’s Valley, earning a share of the 36-hole lead as the only player in the field with two rounds in the 60s.
- Earned an exemption to Final Stage by virtue of his No. 4 finish in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking.
- Holds fully exempt status for the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season via his No. 2 finish on the 2024 PGA TOUR University Total Points List (combined FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points earned by PGA TOUR University Class of 2024 members).
- Finished No. 77 on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List in just 13 starts after he joined the Tour via PGA TOUR University performance benefits in June; he notably finished T2 at The Ascendant presented by Blue.
- Played five seasons at Vanderbilt University (2019-24), where he was a two-time All-Southeastern Conference First Team selection (2023, 2024) and won his lone collegiate event at the 2022 SEC Match Play presented by Jerry Pate, where he won medalist honors for the stroke play portion of the event.
- Finished T2 at the 2024 SEC Championship, which was won by Auburn University’s Jackson Koivun.
Additional player notes
- Four players shared the low round of the day at Sawgrass Country Club with even-par 70s: John Greco (T9/even), MJ Daffue (T15/1-over), Luke Gifford (T52/4-over), and Zach James (T52/4-over).
- Making his first career appearance at Final Stage of Q-School, Takumi Kanaya (fourth/2-over), a seven-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour and former No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, climbs three spots on the leaderboard with an even-par 70 at Dye’s Valley; he advanced to Final Stage via Second Stage of Q-School.
- Zack Fischer (T5/1-under), medalist at Final Stage of Q-School in 2013 and 2021, is seeking his first PGA TOUR card in what is his fourth career appearance at Final Stage of Q-School; he advanced to Final Stage via First and Second Stage of Q-School.
- Marcus Plunkett (T15/1-over), who attended two high schools in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (Nease High School for first three years, Ponte Vedra High School as a senior), cards even-par 70 at Dye’s Valley in what is his first career appearance at Final Stage; he played college golf at the United States Military Academy in West Point, and is bidding to become the first Army graduate to earn PGA TOUR membership.
- Kensei Hirata (T33/3-over), the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 114 in the Official World Golf Ranking and a six-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour, falls 13 places on the leaderboard after a 4-over 74 at Sawgrass Country Club; he earned an exemption to Final Stage as the leading player on the Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit.
- Drew Doyle (T52/4-over), Luke Gifford (T52/4-over), and Runchanapong Youprayong (T54/4-over) lead the 11 players who advanced through each stage of 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, beginning with Pre-Qualifying.
Final Stage performance benefits
- Top five and ties: PGA TOUR membership for 2025.
- Next 40 finishers and ties: Exempt for multiple reshuffles of the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season.
- The first 25 finishers and ties in this category will be subject to the third reshuffle, assuring them starts in the first 12 events of the 2025 season.
- Any remaining finishers within the category will be subject to the second reshuffle, assuring them starts in the first eight events of the 2025 season.
- All remaining finishers outside of the aforementioned categories earn conditional status for the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season, in addition to being exempt through the Latin America Swing of the 2025 PGA TOUR Americas season.
PGA TOUR's Jimmy Reinman and Stephanie Royer contributed to this report.
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR. He is on a lifelong quest to break 80 on a course that exceeds 6,000 yards and to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.