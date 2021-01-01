Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Son of Marlo and Debbie. Has one sister, Jessica, and one brother, Jordan.
- Battle back from a back injury to return to competitive golf after being sidelined in 2013.
- Favorite sports teams include Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers and Stanford University
- Graduated from St. Francis High School in Mountain View, Calif.
- Dream foursome includes his father, Tiger Woods and President Barack Obama.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Recorded one top-10 on the PGA TOUR and finished the season No. 141 in the FedExCup standings. Made 10 cuts in 18 starts, highlighted by a T9 at the Puerto Rico Open, his first career top-10 finish on TOUR.
-
The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village: Carded weekend rounds of 64-64 to rise to T3 at 23-under 265 at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village. The top-three finish was his second in consecutive weeks on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass: Carded four rounds in the 60s – including a third-round 64 – to finish T2 at 11-under at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass.
2019 Season
Earned PGA TOUR membership for the first season since 2011 by finishing No. 22 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25 and entered the 2019-20 season 45th in the final priority ranking. On the season, collected two top-10s and made 15 cuts in 23 starts. Missed the cut at the U.S. Open in his only start on the PGA TOUR.
-
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet: Used a final-round 66 to finish the week in a tie for fourth in Omaha.
-
REX Hospital Open: Held the 18-hole lead after posting a first-round 64 in Raleigh, eventually finishing T26 for the week.
-
Savannah Golf Championship: Earned a season-best T7 finish in Savannah, good for his third consecutive top-25.
2018 Season
Made 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, picking up five top-10 finishes in 17 made cuts, highlighted by a T4 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. Finished the Regular Season at No. 27 on the money list to advance to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Ended the Finals at No. 32 on the Finals money list.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Finished T5 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Played in the final pairing on Sunday.
-
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers: Posted a T11 at the Utah Championship to move inside the top 25 on the money list and continued to climb further up the standings with a T10 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship.
-
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: After missing the cut at the Rust-Oleum Championship, rebounded with a T8 at the Wichita Open. Posted a final-round 66 to move inside the top 10.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Picked up his second top-10 of the season at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Entered Sunday tied for 20th and carded a 9-under 62 for a T4.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: Posted a final-round 7-under-par 65 to move up 34 spots to T6 at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova. Was his first top-10 finish since the 2012 Chile Classic presented by Pacific Rubiales.
2016 Season
-
Panama Claro Championship: Made his first start on the Korn Ferry Tour in over two years with a T18 finish at the Panama Claro Championship to open the season. Missed the cut in two other starts.
2014 Season
Did not play in any Korn Ferry Tour events while he recovered from back problems.
2013 Season
Made the cut in six of 14 Korn Ferry Tour starts, including five of his first six. Hampered by back issues and forced to shut down his season at the end of June. Was set to play the 2014 season on a Major Medical Exemption but was unable to compete.
-
United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: A string of seven straight missed cuts followed the WNB Golf Classic, before he righted the ship with a T14 in late June at the United Leasing Championship. Was 72nd in earnings after the Evansville event, which was his last appearance.
-
WNB Golf Classic: T26 at the WNB Golf Classic.
-
Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: A missed cut was followed by T17 at Brasil Classic.
-
Chile Classic: T26 at Chile Classic.
-
Colombia Championship: T24 at Colombia Championship.
-
Panama Claro Championship: Solid start included T13 in season-opening Panama Claro Championship.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 19 of 26 starts during his rookie season and ended the year No. 28 on the money list, thanks to seven top-25 finishes. His 19 made cuts was tied for the second most on Tour.
-
Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Entered the final week of the season No. 24 on the money list, but a T31 finish at the Web.com Tour Championship near Dallas dropped him four spots in the standings, and he missed out on his 2013 PGA TOUR card by about $4,000.
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: On his first visit to Kansas, found himself two strokes off Jim Herman's 36-hole lead at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open and eventually finished T4 at Crestview CC after weekend rounds of 71-68.
-
Chile Classic Presented by Pacific Rubiales: Finished runner-up at the inaugural Chile Classic, thanks to course record-matching, 8-under 64 on the final day. Started the last round 10 strokes behind leader and eventual winner Paul Haley but closed the gap to two with a birdie at No. 17. Haley, playing 70 minutes behind, added two more birdies down the stretch to earn the win. The second-place showing was his career-best performance on either the PGA TOUR or the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Made one PGA TOUR start, a T40 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Tournament was memorable for his double eagle at Spyglass Hill GC on the 11th hole in the third round. Shot a 1-over 73, with pars (nine), birdies (three), bogeys (three), double bogeys (two) and a double eagle on his scorecard.
2011 Season
In his rookie season on the PGA TOUR, claimed a pair of top-25-finishes in 25 starts. Made just one Nationwide Tour start.
-
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Missed the cut at the Albertsons Boise Open in his only Korn Ferry Tour start.
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: Finished T25 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, one of two best efforts of the season.
-
Viking Classic: Best efforts came at the Viking Classic (T18).
2010 Season
Missed the cut in both career starts on the PGA TOUR, as an amateur at the U.S. Open and in his professional debut, at the Frys.com Open.
Amateur Highlights
- Member of Stanford's 2007 NCAA Championship team.
- During freshman season in 2007, was named to the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) All-Freshman Team, earned top medalist honors at the Puerto Rico Classic and was named a Second Team All-America selection.
- Two-time All-Pac10 Conference choice.
- Named San Jose Sports Hall of Fame Athlete of the Year.
- Was the youngest player ever to qualify for the U.S. Amateur, at the age of 14, in 2002.
- Two-time winner of the Ernie Piper Santa Clara County Amateur Championship.
- Named to the 2005 California State Amateur team.
- Member of the U.S. team that participated in the 2002 World Junior Golf Cup.
- Recorded a hole-in-one at Pebble Beach in the semifinals of the 2005 California State Amateur.