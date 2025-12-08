Joseph Bramlett betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Bramlett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.308 (36th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 316.4 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Bramlett sported a 0.281 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 69.57% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Bramlett delivered a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2025, which placed him 12th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.94% ranked 110th.

On the greens, Bramlett delivered a -0.845 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 178th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 23.55% of the time.