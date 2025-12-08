PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
17M AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Joseph Bramlett finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to improve on his previous performance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Bramlett's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5072-74-70-68+4

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Bramlett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT2671-71-69-69-8--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4469-67-68-69-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-67-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-67E--

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • Bramlett had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
    • Bramlett has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has averaged 0.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3080.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2810.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.3490.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-0.845-1.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.0930.018

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.308 (36th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 316.4 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Bramlett sported a 0.281 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 69.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Bramlett delivered a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2025, which placed him 12th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.94% ranked 110th.
    • On the greens, Bramlett delivered a -0.845 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 178th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 23.55% of the time.
    • Bramlett has earned 176 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 154th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: Preview final chance at PGA TOUR cards at Q-School

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Daniel Summerhays betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Tyler Wilkes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
