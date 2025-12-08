Joseph Bramlett betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Joseph Bramlett finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to improve on his previous performance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Bramlett's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|72-74-70-68
|+4
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Bramlett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|71-71-69-69
|-8
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
Bramlett's recent performances
- Bramlett had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
- Bramlett has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has averaged 0.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.308
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.281
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.349
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-0.845
|-1.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.093
|0.018
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.308 (36th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 316.4 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Bramlett sported a 0.281 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 69.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Bramlett delivered a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2025, which placed him 12th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.94% ranked 110th.
- On the greens, Bramlett delivered a -0.845 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 178th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 23.55% of the time.
- Bramlett has earned 176 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 154th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.