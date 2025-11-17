Joseph Bramlett betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Joseph Bramlett returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. Bramlett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 35th at 7-under.
Bramlett's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T35
|69-71-64-71
|-7
|2023
|T64
|68-69-72-69
|-4
|2022
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|2021
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2020
|MC
|70-80
|+8
At The RSM Classic
- In Bramlett's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Bramlett's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 35th at 7-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Bramlett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|71-71-69-69
|-8
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
Bramlett's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
- Bramlett has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has averaged 0.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.333
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.370
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.313
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-0.909
|-1.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.107
|0.216
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.333 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.2 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bramlett sported a 0.370 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bramlett delivered a -0.909 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 177th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
- Bramlett has earned 176 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.