6H AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)



    Joseph Bramlett returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. Bramlett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 35th at 7-under.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at The RSM Classic.

    Bramlett's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3569-71-64-71-7
    2023T6468-69-72-69-4
    2022MC71-75+4
    2021MC71-73+2
    2020MC70-80+8

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Bramlett's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 7-under.
    
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Bramlett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT2671-71-69-69-8--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4469-67-68-69-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-67-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-67E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
    • Bramlett has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has averaged 0.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3330.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3700.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.3130.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting177-0.909-1.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.1070.216

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.333 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.2 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bramlett sported a 0.370 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bramlett delivered a -0.909 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 177th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
    • Bramlett has earned 176 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

