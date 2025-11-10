Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Joseph Bramlett finished tied for 29th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 looking to build on that performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Bramlett's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T29
|66-72-67-71
|-8
|2023
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|2022
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2021
|T45
|69-73-71-69
|-2
|2020
|T31
|67-70-70-68
|-9
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Bramlett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|71-71-69-69
|-8
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|71-66-68-68
|-11
|30.143
Bramlett's recent performances
- Bramlett has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Bramlett has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has averaged 0.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.333
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.370
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.313
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.909
|-1.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.107
|0.216
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.333 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.8 yards has been solid.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bramlett sported a 0.370 mark. He has hit 69.84% of greens in regulation.
- Bramlett has delivered a -0.909 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.40 putts per round, and he has broken par 24.07% of the time.
- Bramlett currently ranks 155th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 176 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
