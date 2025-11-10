PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Joseph Bramlett finished tied for 29th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 looking to build on that performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Bramlett's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2966-72-67-71-8
    2023MC66-71-5
    2022MC73-71+2
    2021T4569-73-71-69-2
    2020T3167-70-70-68-9

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Bramlett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT2671-71-69-69-8--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4469-67-68-69-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-67-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-67E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1371-66-68-68-1130.143

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • Bramlett has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Bramlett has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has averaged 0.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3330.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3700.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3130.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.909-1.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.1070.216

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.333 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.8 yards has been solid.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bramlett sported a 0.370 mark. He has hit 69.84% of greens in regulation.
    • Bramlett has delivered a -0.909 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.40 putts per round, and he has broken par 24.07% of the time.
    • Bramlett currently ranks 155th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 176 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

