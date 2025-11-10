Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Bramlett has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.

Bramlett has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.