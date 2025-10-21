Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Joseph Bramlett returns to Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26, looking to improve upon his tied for 21st finish at 14-under from last year's Bank of Utah Championship.
Bramlett's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T21
|65-68-68-69
|-14
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 14-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Bramlett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T35
|69-71-64-71
|-7
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|66-72-67-71
|-8
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T58
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T52
|64-75-70-70
|-5
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T21
|65-68-68-69
|-14
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T63
|69-67-72-72
|-8
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T37
|70-70-69-68
|-7
|16
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
Bramlett's recent performances
- Bramlett had his best finish at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 14-under.
- He has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has an average of 0.258 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.480 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has an average of -0.853 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.268
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.368
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.317
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.736
|-0.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.217
|0.269
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.268 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.3 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bramlett has a 0.368 mark. He has hit 69.58% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.736 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.20 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 24.03% of the time.
- Bramlett ranks 155th with 176 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
