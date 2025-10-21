PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Joseph Bramlett returns to Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26, looking to improve upon his tied for 21st finish at 14-under from last year's Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Bramlett's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2165-68-68-69-14

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Bramlett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT3569-71-64-71-7--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2966-72-67-71-8--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5871-71-71-70-5--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT5264-75-70-70-5--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT2165-68-68-69-14--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6369-67-72-72-8--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 28, 20243M OpenT3770-70-69-68-716
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • Bramlett had his best finish at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 14-under.
    • He has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has an average of 0.258 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.480 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has an average of -0.853 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2680.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3680.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3170.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.736-0.853
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2170.269

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.268 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.3 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bramlett has a 0.368 mark. He has hit 69.58% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.736 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.20 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 24.03% of the time.
    • Bramlett ranks 155th with 176 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

