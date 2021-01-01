Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Major Medical Extension
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
PGA TOUR: 2017
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 2017 Barbasol Championship
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2016 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2016 Lost to Wesley Bryan, J.T. Poston, Digital Ally Open
Personal
- Would be a golf course architect if he did not play professional golf.
- Earliest golf memory was meeting Arnold Palmer when he was 9.
- Would like to trade places with Will Ferrell for a day so he could make everybody laugh.
- Supports The First Tee of the Triangle, providing kids in his hometown the opportunity to learn the game.
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Puerto Rico Open: Finished T3 at the Puerto Rico Open, marking his best finish since winning the 2017 Barbasol Championship. Held a share of the 54-hole lead, his first career 54-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Safeway Open: Made a hole-in-one at the Safeway Open (MC), the third of his PGA TOUR career, acing the 189-yard par-3 second with a 7-iron in round two.
2019 Season
Played in just 14 events due to a back injury, making five cuts and finishing the season No. 214 in the FedExCup standings to miss the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in three seasons, but earned one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards available through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 11 on the Finals points list. Also entered the 2019-20 season on a Major Medical Extension with 12 starts available to earn 318 points to equal No. 125 on the 2018-19 FedExCup points list (Pat Perez/376 points).
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Used rounds of 73-66-65-72 to finish T7 at Victoria National Golf Club. The result secured his spot in The Finals 25 and a 2019-20 PGA TOUR card.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Held a share of the first-round lead after an opening 7-under 64 before finishing T11 at 13-under 271 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco.
REX Hospital Open: Posted a final-round 10-under 61 en route to a T2 finish at the REX Hospital Open. The start in Raleigh was his first Korn Ferry Tour start since 2016.
2018 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second time, ending his season at No. 119 in the FedExCup. Began the season making eight consecutive cuts, advancing to the weekend a total of 15 times in 22 starts, including seven top-25s and two top-10s, both coming during the West Coast swing.
THE NORTHERN TRUST: Withdrew after a first-round 78 at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first FedExCup Playoffs event, to end his season at No. 119 in the standings.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Led by a final-round 5-under 66 (with his only bogey coming on the famed par-5 18th hole at Pebble Beach), finished T8 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Missed the cut in his only other start at the event (2017). Marked his first top-10 finish since opening the season with a T9 at the Safeway Open.
Safeway Open: Posted sub-par scores in all four rounds of Safeway Open to finish at 9-under 279 and T9 with three others. Following a bogey on No. 13 in round one of the Safeway Open, proceeded to reel off four consecutive birdies on Nos. 14-17 to open with a 2-under 70.
2017 Season
Rookie season included 18 made cuts in 30 starts, with two top-10 finishes including his first PGA TOUR victory at the Barbasol Championship.
BMW Championship: Made the cut in all three FedExCup Playoffs starts, with his season ending following a T51 at the BMW Championship at Conway Farms. Was one of 12 rookies to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs, with six advancing at least to the third Playoffs event.
Barbasol Championship: On the heels of a withdrawal from The Greenbrier Classic and missed cut at the John Deere Classic, won his first PGA TOUR event at the Barbasol Championship. On the strength of back-to-back, 7-under 64s in rounds two and three, began the final round at 18-under 195, just one stroke behind Scott Stallings' lead. Despite a bogey at the first, posted a 3-under 68 to earn the title. In doing so, he became the eighth-consecutive player in his 20s to win on TOUR. His 21-under 263 total resulted in the tournament record for 72 holes.
Sanderson Farms Championship: In the second start of his PGA TOUR rookie season, opened with scores of 67-65 at the Sanderson Farms Championship to claim a two-stroke lead through 36 holes at 12-under 132. Weekend rounds of 72-71 resulted in a share of eighth place with Graham DeLaet and Seung-Yul Noh.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 10 made cuts in 17 starts, including one win and a playoff loss among eight top-10 finishes. Was 2nd in the final priority-ranking (behind three-time winner Wesley Bryan) after claiming the Korn Ferry Finals money title with $248,000, earning an exemption into THE PLAYERS Championship in 2017, as well as fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR. Locked up his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with an 18th-place finish on the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Entered the final round at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship four shots back of Martin Flores. Made birdies on three of his first four holes on the back nine to tie Cameron Smith for the lead. Took sole possession of the lead with five straight pars to close out his first career Korn Ferry Tour victory after Smith made bogey on No. 15. At 22 years of age, became the youngest winner on the Korn Ferry Tour since Si Woo Kim at the 2015 Ellie Mae Classic. Donated $50 for every birdie through the first three rounds and $100 for every birdie in the final round to the Nationwide Children's Hospital. After the total came to $1,100 for the week with 18 birdies, rounded it up and donated $2,000.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: With back-to-back 7-under 64s on the weekend, recorded a solo-third at the Albertsons Boise Open.
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Moved into a share of the 36-hole with a course- and tournament-record 10-under 61 at the News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot. Struggled in the third round with an even-par 71 but vaulted up to solo-seventh with a 6-under 65 on Sunday for his sixth top-10 of the season.
Digital Ally Open: Lost to Wesley Bryan in a three-way playoff at the Digital Ally Open for a T2 finish. Played alongside Bryan and J.T. Poston in Sunday's final round, where a hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth netted a new Acura and the outright lead. Birdied 15 and 16 to reach 21-under, but bogeyed 17 to fall into a tie with Bryan and Poston. When all three parred the 18th, lost to Bryan on the second playoff hole. Runner-up pushed him up to No. 24 on the money list.
Nashville Golf Open: Climbed into contention at the Nashville Golf Open with a third-round 65 to get within two shots entering the final round. In that third-round 65, tied the best consecutive-birdie streak of the season with six, recorded on Nos. 13-18. Struggled early in the final round, but closed with four birdies and an eagle to post a 2-under 70 to finish solo fifth.
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Posted rounds of 70-66-68-66--270 (-16) for a T8 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, marking a second consecutive top-10 finish.
Rex Hospital Open: Playing via a sponsor's exemption at the Rex Hospital Open, posted his first career top-10 on the Korn Ferry Tour with a T10, in turn earning a spot in the BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation the following week.
2015 Season
Spent the year on the eGolf Tour and collected his first professional victory, at the Imperial Headwear Southern Open in Kannapolis, N.C., outside his hometown of Raleigh, N.C., in what was just his third start on that circuit.
2010 Season
The Rex Hospital Open: Won the 2010 Rex Hospital Open Junior Invitational, which earned him a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour's Rex Hospital Open. Shot a 66 in the second round to become the second-youngest competitor to make the cut in a Korn Ferry Tour event (16 years, 7 months, 20 days).
Amateur Highlights
- Qualified for the 2009 U.S. Amateur at age 15. Won the Callaway Junior World Championship three consecutive years from 2006 to 2008. Played on the Wake Forest University golf team in 2012 before transferring to Arizona State University, where he played on