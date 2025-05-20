Grayson Murray Foundation partners with Ben Hogan Foundation in first major contribution

On Korn Ferry Tour, the AdventHealth Championship, won by Murray in 2023 and played last week in Kansas City, Missouri, presented the “Grayson Murray Be Kind to One Another Legacy Award” to past PGA TOUR member and two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Josh Teater. This week on the Korn Ferry Tour, the Visit Knoxville Open (May 22-25) in Tennessee will provide green “GM” buttons to the field. The UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH, played in Murray’s hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, on May 29-June 1, will have an honorary tee time and ceremony for Murray among other ways the tournament will honor the Raleigh native.