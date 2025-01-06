Eric, Terry Murray launch Grayson Murray Foundation
Nonprofit honors the late professional golfer, supports mental health and addiction care
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
RALEIGH, North Carolina – Eric and Terry Murray, parents of the late PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray, announced Monday the official launch of the Grayson Murray Foundation in their son’s honor. Murray, who was open about his personal experience with anxiety, depression and addiction, passed away on May 25, 2024, at the age of 30.
“Grayson touched the hearts of so many by sharing his own mental health challenges,” said Eric and Terry Murray. “He utilized his platform as a multi-time champion on the PGA TOUR to reach and inspire those in need – and we are determined to continue his generosity and unwavering commitment to help make a difference in the lives of others.”
The mission of the Grayson Murray Foundation is to raise awareness and support of mental health and addiction challenges faced by individuals from all walks of life. The foundation aims to create a noticeable impact on mental health and addiction care by supporting innovative research, expanding access to essential services and fostering a culture of understanding inspired by Murray’s legacy of compassion, resilience and hope.
Murray was an accomplished professional golfer with five wins across the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. A year after turning professional, Murray won his first PGA TOUR-sanctioned event, the 2016 Nationwide Children’s Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour to earn his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season. As a rookie, Murray won his first PGA TOUR title at the 2017 Barbasol Championship (now ISCO Championship). After splitting time between both Tours, Murray won three titles in a nine-month span, capturing two wins on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 before a thrilling playoff victory at the PGA TOUR’s Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024.
Murray tragically took his own life in May 2024. Following his passing, stories of Murray’s generosity and desire to help others emerged, and through the Grayson Murray Foundation, his family is determined to fulfill his dream.
“Grayson envisioned creating a foundation dedicated to ‘helping the ones that want to be helped but might not have the help they need financially,’” said Grayson Murray Foundation President Jeff Maness. “As Grayson bravely faced his own experiences with depression and addiction, he witnessed first-hand the challenges that greet those who seek help, both financially and from an accessibility standpoint. Grayson was intent on using his position as a PGA TOUR player to help others, and through the Grayson Murray Foundation, we honor him as we carry forward his mission.”
Based in Murray’s hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, the Grayson Murray Foundation is led by his family and longtime team members. The Board of Directors includes Murray’s mother Terry Murray (treasurer), sister Erica Robinson (secretary), longtime manager Kevin Canning (vice president) and family friend Maness (president).
In addition to the financial impact and resources the Grayson Murray Foundation will provide for others experiencing mental health and addiction issues, the foundation aims to inspire kindness, empathy and acceptance for all.
“No matter what he was going through, Grayson always wanted to lift up others,” said Eric and Terry Murray. “Let us all strive to embody the compassion he demonstrated by being kind to one another.”