Eric, Terry Murray launch Grayson Murray Foundation

“Grayson envisioned creating a foundation dedicated to ‘helping the ones that want to be helped but might not have the help they need financially,’” said Grayson Murray Foundation President Jeff Maness. “As Grayson bravely faced his own experiences with depression and addiction, he witnessed first-hand the challenges that greet those who seek help, both financially and from an accessibility standpoint. Grayson was intent on using his position as a PGA TOUR player to help others, and through the Grayson Murray Foundation, we honor him as we carry forward his mission.”