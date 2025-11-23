Grayson Murray Foundation establishes scholarship fund at Hazelden Betty Ford to expand access to addiction treatment
3 Min Read
Grayson Murray Foundation establishes scholarship fund at Hazelden Betty Ford to expand access to addiction treatment. (Getty Images)
Written by Staff
RALEIGH, N.C. — More people struggling with addiction will soon have access to life-changing treatment, thanks to a new scholarship fund created in memory of the late PGA TOUR champion Grayson Murray. The Grayson Murray Scholarship Fund, established at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, will help remove financial barriers for adults and young people ready to begin their recovery journey.
The foundation’s leaders say this new partnership delivers on one of Grayson’s most heartfelt wishes.
“Grayson believed deeply in second chances and in the power of recovery,” said Jeff Maness, president of the Grayson Murray Foundation. “He knew that the decision to seek help is one of the bravest a person can make — and that financial barriers too often stand in the way. This scholarship fund is our way of delivering on Grayson’s own wishes: to help others in need that want to heal.”
The fund was first announced at the Grayson Murray Classic, a charity golf tournament that brought together athletes and entertainers to celebrate Grayson’s life and legacy.
The Grayson Murray Scholarship Fund will help ensure that no one is denied care because of financial hardship. By covering treatment costs at Hazelden Betty Ford’s adult and youth campuses in Center City and Plymouth, Minnesota, the fund provides real, immediate help for individuals and families ready to begin the journey toward recovery. By expanding access to care, it honors Grayson Murray’s legacy and advances the Foundation’s commitment to compassion, resilience, and hope — with each scholarship representing another life restored and another chance at healing.
“When Grayson spoke openly about his struggles with mental health and addiction, he gave hope to countless others. Through this partnership, that hope continues,” Maness said.
“We are profoundly grateful to the Grayson Murray Foundation for establishing this scholarship fund in memory of Grayson,” said Ahmed Eid, vice president of the Midwest region at Hazelden Betty Ford. “This generous gift will directly support patients who are seeking hope and healing but face financial barriers to care. We know firsthand of the urgent need to expand access to treatment and to destigmatize mental health and addiction. Grayson’s legacy will live on in the lives transformed through this fund, and we are honored to be part of that story.”
Grayson was admired as much for his candor as for his competitive fire on the PGA TOUR. He bravely shared his personal experience with anxiety, depression and addiction before his death in May 2024. After his death, Grayson’s parents, Eric and Terry Murray, launched the Foundation to carry forward his mission — as Grayson himself wrote, to “help the ones that want to be helped but might not have the help they need financially.”
Through partnerships like these, the Grayson Murray Foundation continues to build a future where mental health and addiction care are accessible, supported, and destigmatized.
To support the Grayson Murray Scholarship Fund, contact Victoria Ballard, associate director of Development at Hazelden Betty Ford, at VBallard@hazeldenbettyford.org or visit GraysonMurrayFoundation.com.
If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the United States at 988 or visit their website at 988lifeline.org.