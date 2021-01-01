Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2022-23)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2015

2015 PGA TOUR: 2017

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2021 Barbasol Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2016 United Leasing & Finance Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

2021 Defeated J.T. Poston, Barbasol Championship

National Teams

2016 Summer Olympics

Personal

Says if he weren't a professional golfer he'd be an accountant. "I've always been good with numbers. Math, chemistry and physics were always my strongest subjects."

Grew up playing junior golf tournaments with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

Is a three-time Irish Youths champion.

Was top-10 in the world in racquetball at age 11-12. Played in the World Racquetball Championship.

Watching Tiger Woods win the 1997 Masters significantly influenced his interest in the game.

Favorite teams are Liverpool, Notre Dame and the New England Patriots. Tom Brady is one of his favorite athletes to watch.

Favorite group is U2.

Is a big reader of history books.

Speaks Gaeilge, or Irish Gaelic, the national and first official language of Ireland.

Special Interests

Reading, sports, concerts and music

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Barbasol Championship: Defeated J.T. Poston in a six-hole playoff to win the Barbasol Championship, earning his first PGA TOUR title in his 106th start at the age of 34 years, 4 months, 14 days. Entered the final round trailing Poston by three strokes before closing with a 5-under 67 to earn a spot in the playoff, the first of his career. Holed a chip from off the green on the first playoff hole before winning with a par-4 on the sixth extra hole (No. 18). Led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.75).

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Barbasol Championship: Defeated J.T. Poston in a six-hole playoff to win the Barbasol Championship, earning his first PGA TOUR title in his 106th start at the age of 34 years, 4 months, 14 days. Entered the final round trailing Poston by three strokes before closing with a 5-under 67 to earn a spot in the playoff, the first of his career. Holed a chip from off the green on the first playoff hole before winning with a par-4 on the sixth extra hole (No. 18). Led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.75).

2019 Season

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Posted 20-under to finish T5 at Zurich Classic of New Orleans while partnering with Canada’s David Hearn. Team shot a pair of 68s in the Foursomes format at TPC Louisiana, bettered only by the winning team of Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer (65-69).

2018 Season

On the strength of six top-25 finishes in 28 starts, including two top-10s, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his second season on TOUR.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Following a T34 showing at the first FedExCup Playoffs event, THE NORTHERN TRUST, ended his season ranked 114th in the FedExCup.

2017 Season

Rookie season on the PGA TOUR included 19 made cuts in 25 starts, with his lone top-10 finish coming at the RBC Canadian Open (T10). Finished the season No. 130 in the FedExCup standings. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with four starts, two top-25s and four cuts made. Was 50th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 25th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25).

RBC Canadian Open: Notched only top-10 of his rookie season with a final-round 6-under 66 at the RBC Canadian Open to finish T10.

2016 Season

Among eight top-25 finishes in 21 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour was a victory and two additional top-10 showings. As a result, finished ninth on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list to earn one of the first 25 PGA TOUR cards. Finished 22nd in the final priority-ranking order after two top-25 finishes in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Posted back-to-back top-10 finishes for the first time in his Korn Ferry Tour career in June at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship (T7) and the Rust-Oleum Championship (T9).

Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented Ireland when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T15 in the 60-player field.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, two top-10s, eight top-25s and 14 cuts made. Was 72nd on the combined final money list. An up-and-down Regular Season began with four straight missed cuts. Over the next 11 tournaments, from March into July, only missed one cut and recorded seven top-25s. Finished between T14 and T24 at five tournaments in a row in early June into July. His Kansas City success was bookended by missed cuts in the two tournaments that both preceded and followed, placing him 60th on the Regular Season money list but safely into the Finals. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made the cut in the first three events (T44, T72, T47) before missing at the Web.com Tour Championship to close the season.

Digital Ally Open: Picked up his second top-10 of the year at the Digital Ally Open in August. Posted 67-67-65-66 to finish T9 at 19-under.

2014 Season

Was the leading money winner on the eGolf Tour for much of the season, winning twice, finishing runner-up once, third twice, fourth three times, fifth, sixth and seventh in 16 starts. Did not finish outside the top six in his first nine events. Had a stretch of 20 consecutive rounds in the 60s. Missed only one cut. Was overtaken for the top spot at the season-ending Tour Championship. Finished second in earnings, with $80,910.

Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T5 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December, shooting 68-70-71-68.

2013 Season

Finished fourth on eGolf Tour money list.

Irish Open: In first professional start on European Tour, finished T63 at the Irish Open.

2012 Season

Won twice on eGolf Tour and finished seventh in earnings.

2011 Season

The Rex Hospital Open: In first Korn Ferry Tour event, The Rex Hospital Open posted a T50. Opened 69-69 and finished 71-72.

Amateur Highlights