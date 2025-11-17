Seamus Power betting profile: The RSM Classic
Seamus Power of Ireland plays a shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Seamus Power finished tied for fifth at 15-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in The RSM Classic.
Power's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|76
|+6
|2023
|T5
|66-68-67-66
|-15
|2022
|T4
|63-69-67-68
|-15
|2020
|MC
|75-65
|-2
At The RSM Classic
- In Power's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he withdrew after shooting 76 in the first round.
- Power's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 15-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T27
|68-66-67-70
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|59
|70-70-68-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|72-68-67-73
|-8
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|69-67-69-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|67-66-68-70
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|67-66-68-75
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
Power's recent performances
- Power's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Power has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged -0.032 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.045
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.082
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.048
|-0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.245
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.069
|-0.032
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.045 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a 0.082 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power delivered a -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
- Power has accumulated 279 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of The RSM Classic.
