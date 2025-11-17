PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power of Ireland plays a shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power finished tied for fifth at 15-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Power at The RSM Classic.

    Power's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD76+6
    2023T566-68-67-66-15
    2022T463-69-67-68-15
    2020MC75-65-2

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Power's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he withdrew after shooting 76 in the first round.
    • Power's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 15-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1169-68-67-73-7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2768-66-67-70-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship5970-70-68-72-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4872-68-67-73-8--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4771-69-70-74-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4469-67-69-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2867-66-68-70-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4467-66-68-75-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-71E--

    Power's recent performances

    • Power's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
    • Power has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged -0.032 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0450.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0820.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.048-0.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.245-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.069-0.032

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.045 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a 0.082 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power delivered a -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
    • Power has accumulated 279 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

