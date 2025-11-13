Draws and Fades: Wild rides might be your best bet in breezy Bermuda

After a 1-over 72 on Thursday, Cole is closer to a missed cut, which he has done in Bermuda before, than he is to the top 20. However, when you take a closer look at his efforts in the opening round, you see he notched up four birdies against two bogeys and a disastrous triple bogey on the par-5 17th, the easiest hole on the course. In other words, he was severely punished for one bad swing but otherwise played decently. Of particular note was the fact it was his eighth hole of the day, having started on the 10th, and from that point on, Cole was 2-under.