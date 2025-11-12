Horses for Courses: Patrick Rodgers looks to turn top 10s into elusive win at Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Written by Mike Glasscott
The island of Bermuda hosts the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the seventh consecutive year. Port Royal Golf Club, located on the western shore in the city of Southampton, has crowned six different winners since 2019.
Rafael Campos (+15000) is the defending champion at the shortest course used on the PGA TOUR. Port Royal tips at 6,828 yards and plays to par-71 (36-35). The native of Puerto Rico signed for T18 and missed the cut in his previous two visits before breaking through. He is only the second champion of six to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR in Bermuda. Campos joins 2023 champion Camilo Villegas (+40000) and 2022 winner Seamus Power (+4500) as three of the former champions entered this week.
Strokes gained: Tee to green
Players listed below are competing this week
|Rank
|Player
|FanDuel Odds
|2
|Rico Hoey
|+1900
|12
|Doug Ghim
|+5500
|16
|Steven Fisk
|+4500
|20
|Kevin Yu
|+2500
|21
|Pierceson Coody
|+2500
|24
|Ben Kohles
|+8000
|33
|Alex Smalley
|+3300
|34
|Ricky Castillo
|+7000
|35
|Greyson Sigg
|+5000
|37
|Lee Hodges
|+6000
The forecast calls for steady ocean breezes throughout the week and features gusts over 30 mph. The tight driving conditions will reward the players who can keep it out of the 2.5 inches of Bermuda grass rough. The tee shots that wander into the rough will have large targets, 8,000 square feet on average, to catch approach shots. The highest winning score is 15-under (269) twice, both in breezy conditions. Fairways and greens are the foundation for success this week.
Patrick Rodgers (+2500) is one of two players entered to cash in the top 10 in three previous visits. Cashing solo fourth place in 2021, he returned for a share of third place the following year, which included two rounds of 65. After skipping the 2023 event, he returned in 2024, added another round of 65 plus a round of 66 to share ninth place. If he makes the cut this week, he will extend his streak of playing on the weekend in Bermuda to five consecutive events as he looks for an elusive first PGA TOUR win.
Vince Whaley (+2700) joins Rodgers as the only players in the field to earn three top-10 paydays. Like Rodgers, he accomplished this feat in his last three visits. After missing the cut on debut, he earned T7 in 2021 and shared eighth place in 2023. He posted four rounds in the 60s for the first time in Bermuda in 2024 to earn T5, his best payday. In 14 career loops, 11 have resulted in rounds in the 60s.
Seamus Power (+4500) cashed in three consecutive starts, including T12 in the 2021 edition, before winning the 2022 event. Electing not to defend in 2023, he returned last year, signed for T23 and ran his streak of paydays in the top 25 to three consecutive appearances. In 20 rounds, he’s posted red figures 18 times and owns a 68.45 scoring average.
Camilo Villegas (+15000) posted a winning total of 24-under 260 to match the tournament scoring record in the 2023 event. His 27 birdies (against only three bogeys) led the field and missed equaling Power’s tournament record of 28. Finishing T47 in defense, Villegas has never missed playing the weekend in five starts, but his victory is his only payday inside the top 30.
Oddsmaker’s extras
Mark Hubbard (+3300): Posting 15 under on his last two visits tells the tale of the weather in Bermuda. His total in 2024 was good for T3, while that same total earned only T20 money in the calm conditions of 2023. Toss in T22 and T41 and he cashed in four of five visits.
Justin Lower (+5000): Making his fifth consecutive appearance, Lower owns four paydays of T20 or better. Thanks to a scoring average of 67.69 and 14 of 16 rounds in the 60s, he earned T5 in 2024, T20 in 2023, T8 in 2022, and T17 on debut in 2021.
Greyson Sigg (+5000): After earning T22 and T11 in his first two visits, Sigg returned in 2024 and added his first result in the top 10 (T9). His scoring average of 68.33 includes five of 12 rounds at 67 or better.
David Lipsky (+7500): Posting an aggregate of 28-under over the last two editions, he earned paychecks of T9 and T13. Seven of eight loops are 68 or better, and his worst score is 70.
Alex Smalley (+3300): Making his fifth consecutive start, Smalley never finished outside T30 or better than T11. His final round of 74 in 2024 jumped his scoring average to 68.25.
