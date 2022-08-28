How to Watch the TOUR Championship, Sunday: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The third round of the TOUR Championship will resume Sunday from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Round 4 will begin following the completion of Round 3. The top 30 players who qualified are competing for the $18 million first-place check and the coveted FedExCup trophy.

Scottie Scheffler holds a one-stroke lead over Xander Schauffele with Round 3 still to be completed.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)



Television: Sunday: Round 3, 9:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), Round 4, 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)

Radio : Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR