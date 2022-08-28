-
How to Watch the TOUR Championship, Sunday: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
August 28, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2022
- East Lake Golf Club is once again the venue for the TOUR Championship. (Rankin White/PGA TOUR)
The third round of the TOUR Championship will resume Sunday from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Round 4 will begin following the completion of Round 3. The top 30 players who qualified are competing for the $18 million first-place check and the coveted FedExCup trophy.
Scottie Scheffler holds a one-stroke lead over Xander Schauffele with Round 3 still to be completed.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday: Round 3, 9:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), Round 4, 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Sunday Stream 1 Featured Group: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m. N/A Stream 2 Featured Group: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m. N/A Stream 3 Featured Hole: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m. N/A Stream 4 Featured Hole: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m. N/A
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
SUNDAY
Rory McIlroy, Max Homa (Completion of Round 3)
