TOUR Championship's third round will resume Sunday

ATLANTA – The final day of the PGA TOUR season will feature extra golf.

The TOUR Championship’s weather-delayed third round will resume at 9:45 a.m. Sunday with the final twosome of Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele on East Lake’s 13th hole.

The third round was suspended at 6:36 p.m. Saturday because of lightning and did not resume. Fourteen players in the 29-man field will complete their third round Sunday morning. The fourth round will begin at 11:16 a.m.

“We have plenty of time tomorrow. We have plenty of daylight tomorrow,” said Mark Dusbabek of the PGA TOUR’s rules team. “It will give us time to finish, have a little break and start with round four at 11:16.”

Play of the third round at the TOUR Championship will resume Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. and air on GOLF Channel until conclusion. Sunday’s final round airtimes remain unchanged.

Scheffler is 19 under par, one shot ahead of Schauffele. Sungjae Im is in third place, three shots off the lead, and Rory McIlroy, who’s trying to become the first three-time winner of the FedExCup is in fourth place at 15 under par.

Im is on the par-3 15th, while McIlroy has two holes remaining. Four players – Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Sepp Straka – are tied for fifth, five back.

There also was a 58-minute delay for lightning at 1:27 p.m. Saturday. That pushed back the third round’s last groups back an hour. Scheffler and Schauffele teed off in the final group off at 4 p.m.

Hideki Matsuyama shot 63, the low score among players who completed the third round. He is the leader in the clubhouse at 13 under par.

Scheffler has a TOUR-high four wins this season, including the Masters, while Schauffele won the TOUR Championship five years ago but is seeking his first FedExCup after finishing second in both 2019 and 2020.

